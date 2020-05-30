Effective strategies to beat panic attacks in the middle of a pandemic





Do you feel like your body is short circuited and suddenly can't move or breathe properly? You are having a panic attack. Fortunately, there are strategies to help you get through it. Strategies to overcome panic attacks Panic attack is, for more than one, a horrible feeling. Statistics show that one in four Americans who have the misfortune to experience it often go months (even years) without knowing what to do about it. And when you are in the moment, it may seem like you cannot do anything, since it consists of hitting you with a tide of fear, with your body shorted and your brain convinced that this is the end. They are actually quite easy to beat. Here are strategies that may work for you: Strategy # 1: Reverse Psychology This may sound counterproductive, but when a panic attack occurs, sometimes the best strategy is a bit of reverse psychology. It means facing the panic attack head on. This is because being "willing" to feel the symptoms of a panic attack can help stop the climbing cycle since it is giving your body no reason to run away.

Strategy # 2: practice the symptoms yourself

Sometimes recreating the feelings you feel during panic attacks is the last thing you want to do. The beauty of this, however, is that you are interpreting them out of a real panic attack, allowing you to stop seeing them as threatening. This helps you better prepare for your next panic attack. Strategy # 3: It's just anxiety Of course, anxiety itself isn't just "anxiety" itself. But we are not minimizing the feelings here, but simply interpreting them in a different way. And remembering that panic attacks are simply anxiety and not the death that comes to you will help you manage them better. Strategy # 4: New Thoughts The thoughts that occur to you during panic attacks are terrifying, so why not work on changing them? Relax, but the next time you get attacked, just take your thoughts to a new place, possibly a relaxing and calm place. Many of us have experienced stomach pain, nausea, and dizziness from a panic attack, capable of hitting us at the most uncomfortable and unexpected moments. If you've had panic attacks for a while, you're probably aware of your warning signs, and you're probably looking for new ways to manage them and take control of your life. To get started, reducing anxiety can be as simple as focusing on your breathing, and this Anxiety in Order video can help with that. Breathing has always been a technique to bring people to a state of calm and meditation, and is used during yoga to help people focus in the moment. But what exactly happens in the body when we breathe deeply that helps our mental health? When we are anxious, we experience stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system and our fight-or-flight response, which is responsible for shallow breathing and an increase in the stress hormone cortisol. But when we breathe deeply, our parasympathetic nervous system (SNP), which controls our body's functions when we are at rest, is activated and this counteracts the stress response. By controlling our breathing, we can indirectly affect other functions. of our body that we cannot voluntarily control, such as our cardiovascular, digestive, hormonal and even immune systems. The video suggests that people should inhale through the nose and breathe for 4-5 seconds, then slowly exhale through the mouth for 4-5 seconds. There are other benefits of learning to breathe well, including making food more enjoyable, helping you fall asleep in less than 60 seconds, and calming down any type of stress response. And while constant exercise, a healthy diet, social interactions, sleep hygiene, and cognitive behavioral therapy are necessary to maintain mental health and combat stress and anxiety, the next time you're on the train and experiencing an attack In panic, start with your breath first. The rest can follow later. Youtube. (TagsToTranslate) panic attacks (t) feeling (t) short circuit (t) brain (t) strategies (t) reverse psychology (t) practicing symptoms (t) reverse psychology (t) anxiety (t) minimization (t) new thoughts (t) relaxing (t) calmer (t) health (t) tip (t) tips (t) coronavirus tips (t) covid-19 tips



