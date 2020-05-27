Elon Musk says the SpaceX astronaut launch is the & # 39; culmination of a dream & # 39;

SpaceX



Wednesday Falcon 9 rocket launch It will be the first time that a private company has transported humans into orbit, and SpaceX chief Elon Musk admitted to CBS This Morning that the fact of his company sending NASA astronauts to the International Space Station it still "feels surreal" to him.

"This is the culmination of a dream. This is a dream come true," he said. "If you were to ask me when launching SpaceX if this would happen, it would be like, 1%, .1% probability."

(Disclosure: CBS This Morning is owned by ViacomCBS, parent company of CNET).

the historic demo-2 mission you will see the Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon capsule astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley Take off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the same location where the Apollo missions and the space shuttle were launched.

"39A is like Times Square," said Musk. "It's not just opening a play on Broadway, it's opening a play in Times Square, it's the best pad in the world."

Despite his enthusiasm, he noted that Behnken and Hurley's sense of responsibility for safety "weighs heavily."

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine expressed his hope that the private launch will be the first of many, with the US government. USA As one of the many clients of SpaceX and other providers.

"This is the beginning of a commercial space market," he said.

The launch is scheduled for 1:33 p.m. PT, but stormy weather could delay it until Saturday.

