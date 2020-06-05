Endgame’s Thanos Battle Scene Recut With Social Justice Avengers

The scene of the iconic portals of Avengers Endgame It has been edited to reflect the real social justice of the Avengers who are currently fighting for an end to police brutality. It's been over a year since Final game he made his way in theaters, and the impact of several of his most important moments has not diminished. The portals scene in particular has become a favorite among fans as it is the time when all the characters who died in Avengers Infinite war come back to life triumphantly. The moment has been parodied, inspired other fanworks, and has even sparked a surprising reaction from the crowds that has since gone viral.

This new video was inspired by recent events in the United States, all of which were sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd. On May 25, Floyd, an African American man, died after being buckled to the ground by a white police officer, who pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. His death, along with that of other unarmed black men and women, sparked protests across the United States as people seek justice for Floyd. The protests have even spread to other countries, and more than a few celebrities have found ways to get involved. In a particularly notable example, Star Wars Actor John Boyega delivered an emotional speech at a protest in London.

The number of people who have joined the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days is staggering, as someone quickly noticed on social media. This inspired user vantaeotsvn take the scene from the portals of Final game and to attribute the various groups that have come together for this fight to the numerous heroes present on the scene. For example, protesters are represented by Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), while Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) becomes the ones who have donated money to various organizations. You can watch the video in the space below.

This could make you more emotional 🥺 pic.twitter.com/yhXURfuzIJ – ʙʟᴍ ⁷⟬⟭✵✯✩ (@vantaeotsvn) June 4, 2020

This is not the first time this year in the portals scene of Final game It has been altered to reflect real life heroes. In March, graphic artist BossLogic edited an image of the scene to turn Cap, Thor, and the others into doctors battling the coronavirus pandemic. At a time when many turn to fictional heroes for escapism and entertainment, it is important to remember those who are fighting in actual battles.

Marvel Studios was one of the many brands and corporations that issued statements that supported the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days. This is certainly a difficult time for many, but as the Final game Video test, it also brought together countless groups of people to fight for what is right. The Avengers would be proud.

