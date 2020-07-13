English pub owner installs an electric fence to keep customers at a safe distance

Jonny McFadden, who runs the Star Inn in St Just, Cornwall, told CNN that he installed the electric fence in front of the pub's bar for social distancing purposes.
"It is a very small pub, the first and last rural pub in Cornwall," he said.
England's pubs were allowed to reopen their doors on July 4, after being closed during the UK shutdown. Social distancing is still mandatory, and clients must submit their contact details before entering to help with monitoring the coronavirus if necessary.
McFadden told CNN that the idea of using the fence came as he was preparing to reopen the pub.
"To protect staff, me and my clients, you have to put the meter rule [distance]," he said.
McFadden said he wanted to "put on some rope or chain" to make sure customers kept away from staff at the bar, but they couldn't find the right equipment.
"I thought this will not keep [customers] behind," he said. So instead, he opted for the fence to see "what does that do."
Usually, the fence is not turned on, but seeing it has managed to discourage some customers from crowding around staff.
"It's not on, but it has the desired effect that everyone thinks it's on and they stay away from it. It's the fear factor. It's working very well," McFadden said.
At least three pubs in England have had to close their doors again, after customers tested positive for coronavirus.
When asked how customers reacted to the innovation, McFadden said: "It was quite funny. We are in a rural area so everyone knows what an electric fence is. I also have a little sign: 'Electric, danger.'