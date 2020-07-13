English pub owner installs an electric fence to keep customers at a safe distance







Jonny McFadden, who runs the Star Inn in St Just, Cornwall, told CNN that he installed the electric fence in front of the pub's bar for social distancing purposes.

"It is a very small pub, the first and last rural pub in Cornwall," he said.

England's pubs were allowed to reopen their doors on July 4, after being closed during the UK shutdown. Social distancing is still mandatory, and clients must submit their contact details before entering to help with monitoring the coronavirus if necessary.

McFadden told CNN that the idea of ​​using the fence came as he was preparing to reopen the pub.