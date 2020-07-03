Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre applauds Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "sex slave" Virginia Giuffre applauded the arrest of Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday night and tweeted: "Orange is the new black."

“Thanks to @FBI @SDNYnews and anyone involved in the arrest of this insidious creature. I hope the judge throws the book at you.

Giuffre added that he was "Very, very happy, he's finally where he belongs", adding the hashtags #LOCKEDUP #ChildTrafficking and #FightingBack.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire around 8:30 a.m. and is accused of preparing girls for sex.

Prosecutors also accused British socialite and Epstein's girlfriend once for repeatedly lying about her involvement in the financier's sex trafficking network during a statement in 2016.

Giuffre and others had long accused Maxwell of aiding in Epstein's crimes and had worked to hide to avoid the feds, sources told the Post.

She was eventually found and taken into custody at a home in the woods of Bradford, New Hampshire, a home she bought under an LLC in December, sources said.

Giuffre has been one of Epstein's most prominent prosecutors over the years. She and Maxwell settled a libel lawsuit earlier this year over a claim Giuffre filed in 2015.

Giuffre said the deceased financier sexually abused her between 2000 and 2002 and also claimed that she had sex with Prince Andrew, one of Epstein's friends.