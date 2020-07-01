ESPN's Stephen A. Smith doesn't believe NBA players can go months without sex

All kinds of frustrations are expected with the NBA bubble plan for the season restart in Orlando.

Stephen A. Smith argued Tuesday in "First Take" that NBA players could not last three weeks, let alone three months, without being able to have sex.

"Do we really believe that the 'recreational activities' these guys are used to will be compromised for three months?" Smith asked. "I mean, someone has to say it.

"Do you really think someone is going to be without their wives or his wife? The guys who are married without their wives, the guys who are not married without their wife. Do you really think they honor a bubble for three months? "

Under NBA security protocol, players are not allowed to bring a plus until one after the first round to keep the risks of a coronavirus outbreak to a minimum.

Family members who are allowed after the first round will have to be quarantined for three days in another part of Orlando before being able to enter the NBA's Walt Disney World bubble, according to the New York Times.

Players are not prevented from leaving campus, but would have to be quarantined upon return, so they are not expected to do so.

The NBA's 113-page health and safety protocol guidelines say families can quarantine for three days in their home state, but the team must monitor it and all members of the immediate family must be tested for COVID. -19.

The 2019-20 season is slated to resume on July 30, with the finals no later than October 13.

