Everything will come to Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

With summer in full swing, people across the country are planning their July schedules with great family-friend streaming entertainment courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

The popular streaming platform in July 2020 is betting heavily on comedy movies, which is perfect for those who want to end a long, active summer day with a nice, relaxing night on TV. Users can expect the familiar "Megamind", "Big Fish" and "Hitch" movies. Meanwhile, adult viewers can look forward to airing "Pineapple Express" or the romantic comedy "Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist."

Horror fans can hope to catch Rob Zombie's 2005 graphic film "The Devil’s Rejects".

To help dedicated movie and television clocks plan half of their summer vacation, here is a rundown of what's to come to Amazon Prime in July 2020:

1st of July

Films

52 Pickup (1986)

Ali (2001)

An eye for an eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hook (2005)

Hollow (2000)

Iron Eagle IV – In Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting at night (2007)

The generosity (1984)

Devil's Rejections (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The inevitable defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

Serie

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinct: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Costumes: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

3rd of July

Serie

Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

July 6th

Serie

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 07

Films

The tourist (2010)

July 11

Films

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Films

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The weekend (2019)

July 17th

Serie

Absentia: Season 3 – Amazon Original Series

July 19

Films

Marianne and Leonard: words of love (2019)

July 24

Films

Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie

Serie

If you give a cookie to a mouse

Specials

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special

July 27th

Films

Good works (2012)

July 29

Serie

Animal Kingdom: Season 4