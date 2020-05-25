Evidence suggests Godzilla vs. Kong to be delayed until summer 2021

Those eager for the next MonsterVerse entry may want to settle for a wait, as it looks like Godzilla Vs Kong might be delayed. Again. The follow-up from last year. King of the monsters It was originally supposed to hit theaters this March. Warner Bros. chose to delay it until November, but now it appears that there is another delay, possibly up to six months, until 2021, on the table.

With movies like this, merchandise is a great way to earn money. Godzilla vs. Kong It won't be an exception, and we've already seen some spoiler-laden toys at various conventions around the world. Recently, an Amazon listing for a book, The Art of Godzilla vs. Kong, appeared on Reddit. As the post points out, the book was originally slated to arrive on November 17, just three days before the film's current release date of November 20. It has now been delayed to May 21, 2021.

That date belongs to The Matrix 4, another Warner Bros. movie. The sequel had to hit the pause button on the shoot for several weeks and in all likelihood it will be delayed. So it seems quite possible, if not probably at this point, that Godzilla vs. Kong could take that release date in place. The reason it doesn't have to do with concerns about the film, but rather about navigating the uncertain waters surrounding the premieres in general right now. Theaters are expected to reopen sometime in July, but it remains to be seen how successful it will be. Within a year, the outlook for theatrical distribution should be much clearer. It would represent less a bet for the study.

The details of the plot, officially speaking, are largely kept secret for the time being. However, as mentioned, some toys that have hit the internet suggest that a certain classic character from the Godzilla canon will be joining the action this time. We also know that Godzilla will be facing King Kong, who will be returning for the first time since Kong: Skull Island and will be a bit more adult, if you will. An upcoming comic featured a preview of Kong's remake, which looks like this time he'll be shaking his beard.

Adam Wingard (witch) directed the film. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler return from King of the monsters, with Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Alexander Skarsgard, Eisa Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall and Lance Reddick completing the cast. We will make sure to keep you informed as the situation unfolds. In the meantime, you can check out the Reddit post in question.

The Art of Godzilla VS. Kong, which would originally be released on November 17 (3 days before the film's current release date), has been returned to May 21, 2021, meaning Godzilla VS. Kong will be delayed to MATRIX 4's current release date and MATRIX 4 will be rejected from r / boxoffice

