EXCLUSIVE: Chinese Virologist Accuses Beijing of Coronavirus Cover-Up, Fleeing Hong Kong: "I Know How They Treat Whistleblowers"

EXCLUSIVE: Hong Kong scientist Dr. Li-Meng Yan was entering unknown territory.

Hours before boarding a Cathay Pacific flight on April 28 to the United States, the respected doctor who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health had planned her escape, packing her bag and sneaking out of the censors. and video cameras on campus.

She had her passport and purse and was about to leave all her loved ones behind. If they caught her, she knew she could be imprisoned, or worse, leave one of the "missing."

Yan told Fox News in an exclusive interview that he believes the Chinese government knew about the new coronavirus long before claiming that it did. She says her supervisors, recognized as some of the best experts in the field, also ignored the research she was doing at the start of the pandemic that she believes could have saved lives.

She adds that they probably had an obligation to tell the world, given its status as a World Health Organization reference laboratory specializing in influenza viruses and pandemics, especially when the virus began to spread in the early days of 2020.

Now hidden, Yan claims that the government in the country of her birth is trying to destroy her reputation and accuses government goons of choreographing a cyber attack on her in hopes of keeping her quiet.

Yan believes that his life is in danger. She fears she won't be able to go home, and she lives with the harsh truth that she will probably never see her friends or family there again.

Still, she says, the risk is worth it.

"The reason I came to the United States is because I deliver COVID's message of truth," he told Fox News from an undisclosed location.

He added that if she tried to tell her story in China, "she will be disappeared and killed."

Yan's story weaves an extraordinary claim about cover-ups at the highest levels of government and apparently exposes President Xi Jinping and his Communist Party's obsessive compulsion to control the coronavirus narrative: what China knew, when it knew, and what edited information. sold to the rest of the world.

Yan, who says he was one of the first scientists in the world to study the new coronavirus, was allegedly requested by his supervisor in the University / WHO reference laboratory, Dr. Leo Poon, in 2019 to investigate the strange group of SARS. such as cases that left mainland China in late December 2019.

"The Chinese government refused to allow foreign experts, including those from Hong Kong, to investigate China," he said. "So I turned to my friends for more information."

Yan had an extensive network of professional contacts at various medical facilities in mainland China, having grown up and completed much of his studies there. She says that's the precise reason she was asked to do this type of research, especially at a time when she says her team knew they weren't getting the full truth from the government.

A friend, a scientist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China, knew the cases firsthand and allegedly told Yan on December 31 about person-to-person transmission long before China or the WHO admitted that such a spread was possible. .

She reported some of these early findings to her boss, Yan said.

"He just nodded," she recalled, and told him to keep working.

A few days later, on January 9, 2020, the WHO issued a statement: "According to the Chinese authorities, the virus in question can cause serious illness in some patients and is not easily transmitted between people … There is limited information to determine the overall risk of this reported group. "

Yan said that she and her colleagues in China discussed the peculiar virus, but that she soon noticed a sharp change in tone.

The doctors and researchers who had been openly discussing the virus suddenly fell silent. Those in Wuhan City, who would later become the center of the outbreak, were silent and others were warned not to ask for details.

Doctors said, ominously, "We can't talk about it, but we need to wear masks," said Yan.

Then, the person-to-person broadcast number began to grow exponentially, according to his sources, and Yan began searching for answers.

"There are many, many patients who do not receive timely treatment and timely diagnosis," said Yan. "Hospital doctors are scared but cannot speak. CDC staff is scared."

She said she reported her findings to her supervisor again on January 16, but it was when she allegedly told him to "stay quiet and be careful."

"As he warned me before, 'Don't touch the red line,'" Yan said, referring to the government. "We will get in trouble and be disappeared."

He also claims that the co-director of a WHO-affiliated laboratory, Professor Malik Peiris, knew this but did nothing about it.

Peiris also did not respond to requests for comment. The WHO website lists Peiris as an "advisor" on the WHO International Health Regulations Emergency Committee for Pneumonia due to the New Coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Yan was frustrated, but not surprised.

"I know it would happen because I know of corruption between this type of international organization like the WHO for the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party," he said. "Basically … I accept it but I don't want this misleading information to spread to the world."

The WHO and China have vehemently denied claims of a coronavirus cover-up.

The WHO has also denied that Yan, Poon or Peiris have worked directly for the organization.

"Professor Malik Peiris is an infectious disease expert who has been on WHO missions and expert groups, as have many eminent people in their fields," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Ann Harris said in an email. . "That does not make him a WHO staff member, nor does he represent WHO."

Yan says that despite any rejection, he has been emboldened by a sense of right and wrong and says he had to speak despite the personal and professional consequences.

"I know how they treat whistleblowers," he said.

Like many before her, once Yan decided to speak out against China, she discovered that her life was apparently in danger, as well as that of the people closest to her.

It was a fear transmitted directly to her and apparently confirmed by Hong Kong blogger Lu Deh, she says.

After she shared some of her theories and suspicions with him, he told her that she would need to move, perhaps to the United States, where she would not have to constantly look over her shoulder. Only then would he be safe and have a platform to speak, he said.

Yan made the decision to leave, but things got complicated when her husband of six years, who also worked in his laboratory, discovered the phone call between his wife and the blogger.

Yan told Fox News that she begged her husband to go with her, and says that while her spouse, a renowned scientist, had initially supported her research, she suddenly had a change of heart.

"I was totally mad," he said. "He blamed me, he tried to ruin my confidence … He said they will kill us all."

Surprised and hurt, Yan made the decision to leave without him.

He received his ticket to the United States on April 27. I was on a flight the next day.

When she landed at Los Angeles International Airport after her 13-hour trip, customs officials detained her.

Fear invaded her and Yan did not know if she would end up in jail or if she would be sent back to China.

"I had to tell them the truth," he said. "I'm doing the right thing. So I tell them to 'not let me go back to China. I was the one who came here to tell the truth about COVID-19 … And please protect me. If not, the Chinese government is going to kill me ".

Apparently, the FBI was called to investigate. Yan claims they interviewed her for hours, took her cell phone as evidence, and allowed her to continue on to her destination.

The FBI told Fox News that it could neither confirm nor deny Yan's claims; however, Fox News received a receipt for evidence that appeared to confirm an interaction.

When Yan was trying to find his balance in the United States, he says that his friends and family at home were being overlooked.

Yan claims that the government invaded his hometown of Qingdao and that the agents tore apart his small apartment and interrogated his parents. When he contacted his mother and father, they pleaded with him to come home, told him that he did not know what he was talking about, and begged him to leave the fight.

The University of Hong Kong withdrew her page and apparently revoked access to its online portals and emails, despite the fact that she says she had an approved annual license. In a statement to Fox News, a school spokesperson said Yan is not currently an employee.

"Dr. Li-Meng Yan is no longer a member of the University staff," the statement said. "Out of respect for our current and former employees, we do not disclose personal information about her. We appreciate your understanding."

The Chinese embassy in the United States told Fox News that they do not know who Yan is and they maintain that China has heroically handled the pandemic.

"We have never heard of this person," the statement said by email. "The Chinese government has responded quickly and effectively to COVID-19 since its inception. All of its efforts have been clearly documented in the white paper" Fighting COVID-19: China in Action "with full transparency. The facts say it all."

The WHO has also continued to deny any irregularities during the first days of the virus. The United Nations medical arm has recently been tested by scientists who question its official view of how the virus spreads. The WHO has also altered the coronavirus timeline on its website, and now says it received information about the virus from WHO scientists and not from the Beijing authorities, as it has claimed for more than six months.

Fox News has also contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the scientists Yan accuses of suppressing his concerns over comments.

Yan says he will continue speaking, but he knows there is a target on his back.