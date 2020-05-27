Exclusive clip of The Hunt with writer Damon Lindelof

ComingSoon.net has an exclusive clip of bonus content from The hunt, featuring co-writer Damon Lindelof sharing some of his thoughts on how people might (should?) react to this controversial journey of social excitement. The hunt It is now available in digital format and will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, June 9. You can watch the exclusive clip below and request your copy of the movie here!

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are or how they got there. They don't know that they have been chosen … for a very specific purpose … The hunt.

In the shadow of an obscure internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites meet for the first time in a remote manor house to hunt humans for sport. But the elite master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunts, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, RADIANCE), knows the game of The Hunters better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, taking them down one by one as she heads towards the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

Join Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin (RADIANCE, Rancor) and Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby, harvesting) in the film are Ike Barinholtz (The oath), Emma Roberts (American horror story), Justin Hartley (We are), Glenn Howerton (It's always sunny in Philadelphia) and Oscar nominee Amy Madigan (Twice in life)

From Jason Blum, the producer of Salt and The purge series, and Damon Lindelof, co-creator of the television series The remains and Lost, comes a mysterious new social thriller.

The hunt is written by Lindelof and his companions The remainsCollaborator Nick Cuse and is directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zacharias, The remains) Blum produces for his Blumhouse Productions with Lindelof. The film is produced by Zobel, Cuse, and Steven R. Molen.

