Fact Check Trump's claims that the US coronavirus death rate is the lowest in the world







In an interview with Fox News on Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hinted that the US response to the coronavirus should not be seen as harshly compared to the impact the virus has had in other countries.

"This president takes Covid seriously, but we must take into account the death rate and how well we are doing against the rest of the world," McEnany told Fox News.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, McEnany added: "I think the world is looking at us as leaders at Covid-19. Because the chart I showed you where the death rate in Italy and the UK has here and in All of Europe, and you, the United States, have a low case mortality rate, because of the extraordinary work we have done in therapeutics, and in obtaining PPE and ventilators. "

Soon after, President Donald Trump tweeted that "The death rate of China's virus in the US is almost the LOWEST IN THE WORLD," doubling this stance with a post tweet Definitively declaring that "now we have the lowest mortality rate in the world."

Facts First: While the death rates from coronavirus in the United States. RecentlyThey are not the lowest in the world. Data on coronavirus mortality rates remain imprecise, due in part to the limited availability of evidence and the prevalence of mild or asymptomatic cases that are often unrecorded. Still, among the 20 countries most affected by the virus, at least 14 have lower death rates than the United States. Dr. Peter Hotez, professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN that, according to the latest Johns Hopkins data, the president's statements were inaccurate. Of the at least 2.8 million coronavirus cases in the US, as of Monday morning, Johns Hopkins estimated a death rate of 4.5%, the sixth highest in the world. The death toll in the United States from coronavirus is more than double that of the country with the second highest death toll, Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins data. Of the 20 worst affected countries, the United States also has the second highest number of coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people, behind the United Kingdom. These numbers in US coronavirus death rates are not necessarily correlated with the record increase in cases reported by various states. From June 18 to 22, the daily reported death tolls reached lows that had not been seen in a five-day period since March, according to the Covid Tracking Project, a group led by Atlantic magazine writer Alexis Madrigal. The group has more than 100 volunteers and compiles coronavirus test data from state government websites and government officials. US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said last week that data on coronavirus deaths "was delayed by at least two weeks," so the death rate may not have reached Recent spikes in cases. Columbia epidemiologist Elizabeth Radin told CNN that she had seen no evidence that the United States has one of the lowest Covid-19 "death rates" in the world. "To be sure, estimates for all countries are subject to measurement errors due to inaccurate reporting or attribution of deaths and / or under case identification due to limited evidence. In addition, data for some countries may be more accurate or complete than others, "Radin said. said. "I have not seen other reliable estimates that suggest the fatality or death rate per population is exceptionally low in the United States compared to other countries."





