False Stony Brook University suspended on sexual assault charges

Three fraternities at Stony Brook University have been suspended pending an investigation into sexual assault and hazing charges against some of their members.

The university announced in a July 1 notice that Kappa Sigma, Sigma Beta Rho and Tau Kappa Epsilon were provisionally suspended following the allegations made a week earlier.

Eight Stony Brook students accused five current fraternity members and three alumni of sexual assault, and detailed their allegations on Instagram and Twitter, according to The Statesman, the campus newspaper that first reported the suspensions.

The university, in its announcement, said it is the school's policy to suspend Greek organizations that are being actively investigated.

"This is consistent with our process, since sexual assault and hazing do not take place on university campuses or in our society," the ad said.

The week the allegations were reported, an Instagram account called "voicesofsb" was created as an anonymous platform for Stony Brook students to share their experiences with sexual assault.

As of Thursday night, nearly 20 students had told their stories.

At least one woman whose story appeared in the account accused a fraternity member of sexual assault, although it is unclear if she is a member of one of the three creatures being investigated.

The creator of the Instagram account told The Statesman that the profile was launched as a way to raise awareness in a safe environment.

"My friend found solace in sharing her story with me," the account owner told the newspaper.

"I wanted to help more people feel the same comfort by giving them a secure platform where they could share their story without fear of being known."