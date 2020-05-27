Fast & Furious Crossroads Game Trailer and August Release Date Revealed

BANDAI NAMCO, Universal Games and Digital Platforms, and Slightly Mad Studios have released a first look at the Fast and furious crossroads gameplay, showing the single player story mode for the next action game set in the Fast and Furious universe. The game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM on August 7, 2020. You can watch the game trailer below and pre-order your copy of the game here!

the Fast and furious crossroads story mode expands the Fast and Furious universe, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman, in an action-packed adventure set in stunning global locations, including Athens, Barcelona, ​​and Morocco. Sonequa Martin-Green joins the cast (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (Thousands of millions, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)

Fast and furious crossroads puts players in the driver's seat of non-stop cinematic-style action from the Fast and Furious franchise. Packed with gadgets, death-defying heists and iconic vehicles, as well as authentic story and non-stop cinematic-style action. Fast and furious crossroads It will offer gameplay in both single-player and unprecedented three-player multiplayer.

Players will travel from the streets of exotic locations to the dark world of international espionage, achieving high-speed robberies and stunts as they fight to take down a new threat.

"Fast & Furious continues to be one of the most beloved franchises of all time and continues to innovate in extraordinary ways" Jim Molinets, senior vice president of production, universal games and digital platforms, said previously. “Fast & Furious Crossroads is an authentic experience that stays true to the series by amplifying the signature elements fans love: a star-studded cast, a high-stakes story, exaggerated action, deep family ties, and, of course, cars. rapid."

