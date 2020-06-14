‘Fastest Growing Payment Solution Provider’ – Allied Wallet and Founder Ahmad Khawaja Recognized

Allied Wallet is one of the leading providers of online payment processing in the digital payment industry. It is well known for offering various payment solutions across more than 196 countries all over the world. Its Founder and CEO – Dr. Ahmad Khawaja – was recently featured on the cover of APAC Business Headlines. He and his organization, Allied Wallet were featured as one of the “10 Fastest Growing Payment Solution Providers.”

Ahmad Khawaja: APAC Business Headlines

APAC Business Headlines is basically an Asian-Pacific publication that is recognized for providing a knowledge platform and technological breaking news. It shares different stories of such masterminds to serve as an inspiration for the young entrepreneurs. APAC Business Headlines connects with customers all over the world and introduces them to innovative ideas, top-rated companies, new channels, and broader levels of technological adoption. The November issue of the APAC Business Headlines features Dr. Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet right on the cover promoting its feature article, that was entitled as the “Meet the Future of The Payment.”

The article that was issued actually revolves around an interview with Dr. Ahmad Khawaja and the content further highlights some of the most brilliant product/service offerings of the Allied Wallet. The NextGen Payment Gateway is known for its state-of-the-art fraud protection. It is believed that the platform will eventually eliminate fraudulent activities by 100%, thereby, providing an e-commerce security that would suffice the never before seen level. APAC brings the focus back to Allied Wallet beyond its key products and cutting-edge technology, thus, laying its core focus regarding its dedication to the customers. The company was lauded by publications such as Inc. 500 , Fortune , and the Guardian. It still focuses on ensuring the happiness of its customers. This trait further coupled with its ability to innovate and thus, led to the foundation of Allied Wallet as one of the leading payment solution providers across the globe.

Dr Ahmad Khawaja: Proud to lead the industry

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja said that the team is extremely proud to receive such an award. Certainly, there are a lot more to come. The organization is currently leading the industry with new alternative payment methods and new partnerships, all attempting to further connect a global community. All these efforts are meant to offer an unlimited amount of ways to the merchants and consumers, and thus, help them to transact even more peacefully. The tremendous growth of Allied Wallet this year could be attributed to its swift moving technology department. Undoubtedly, the company has come up with new compatibilities and extended reach to new payment options and all these releases are being announced weekly.

The company seems to be determined about ending the year with so many new capabilities. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja said that Allied Wallet has the relationships to interconnect so many parts of the e-commerce industry. Besides, it bundles up the solutions altogether into a single package for the convenience of the customers.