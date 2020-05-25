FDA Test Warning, Vaccine Project & # 39; Strain Rate & # 39;





May 15, 2020: Here are the coronavirus stories that Medscape editors around the world think you need to know today:

FDA Rapid Warning on Accuracy of Abbott ID NOW Rapid Test

Preliminary data suggests that the Abbott Labs ID NOW rapid test for COVID-19, purportedly in use to screen White House staff, may give false-negative results, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said. on an alert Thursday night.

To date, the FDA has received 15 reports of adverse events from the Abbott ID NOW test that suggest some users are receiving inaccurate negative results, the agency said, and some studies have identified precision problems with the test. The agency is investigating whether this could be due to the types of swabs or viral transportation used.

"This test can still be used and can correctly identify many positive cases within minutes. Negative results may need to be confirmed with a licensed high-sensitivity molecular test," an FDA official said in the alert statement.

Details about the vaccine project & # 39; Operation Warp Speed ​​& # 39;

Under an initiative called "Operation Warp Speed," a group of federal officials, scientists, and pharmaceutical companies are challenged to develop a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

The team includes leaders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FDA, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Department of Defense. President Donald Trump discussed the details of the initiative during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Public health experts have predicted that a coronavirus vaccine could take 12-24 months to produce. The goal of Operation Warp Speed ​​is to reduce that timeline by simultaneously preparing manufacturing and distribution processes so that pharmaceutical companies can fill vaccine vials once the formula is ready. According to the directive, orders for vaccine-related supplies such as glass vials, needles and syringes were placed this week, said Alex Azar, HHS Secretary.

Stay-at-home orders correlated with slower distribution

Two studies suggest that government orders to stay home have had a significant impact on the slowdown in the spread of COVID-19. One found a significant difference in the growth of COVID-19 cases between border counties in Illinois, which has an order to stay home, and Iowa, which does not. Another measured how much shelter-in-place orders have decreased the spread of the virus compared to other measures of social distancing.

