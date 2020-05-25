Fear Package Review [Chattanooga Film Festival 2020]

The next shudder Fear package is a love letter to genre obsessions written in blood by horror-loving filmmakers. Any anthology comes with ups and downs, but luckily the "ups and downs" here oscillate more than expected. Seven directors present a collection of meta-spoofy ghosts that share a collective heart that is always in the right place. The bigger the horror fanatic, the harder the jokes are when recognizable structures or archetypes are roasted over an open flame. Sometimes to a charred, smoky Texas flavor that's worth drool drip reactions, other times overdone and burned to a bitter aftertaste that's easier to forget.

So let's talk "package".

Together, the shorts function as old-school horror nostalgic bites populating a VHS rental location owned by the movie's replicant Randy Meeks. As a new employee learns the ropes, the titles are "explained" by "Rad" Chad (Jeremy King), the regular customer of horror-brother Sam (Byron Brown), or play on the store's television. It is an approach that keeps us engaged and connected, and also represents the strongest project material at any time. Translation? The film's biggest achievement is what we see the most, and what becomes the last and longest feature film when "Rad" Chad closes. Fear package with a reasonably respectful The cabin in the woods riff The only problem is doing it, I could barely remember some of the above segments that are so quickly overwritten and removed from memory.

Emily Hagins' "Cold Open" begins the metaness to follow with an unfortunate story of murderous origin. It's a comment about filling in the blanks in horror movies, who cut the power? Who planted the cursed artifacts in the attic? That would be soft-mannered Mike Myers (Jon Michael Simpson) who follows randomly received written orders, but Mike wants more of life! He yearns for a named credit, to save teens and be more than just an off-screen helper. Her insecurities lead to a series of mishaps when she tries to play the hero with two babysitters, which ends violently and unfortunately. A sweet poppable horror comedy morsel that earns points for stringing tropes and performances that walk a fine line between actual horror archetypes and outside observations.

Next up is Chris McInroy's "One Time In The Woods," my favorite faux rental segment. It has everything from neon green goo à la Troll 2 to slasher chops to mutilation of the penis. The comment? A takedown of the "don't go into the woods" movies where the motivations are not subtle and the twists are very clear. The effects get * super * gross when "transformations" freeze mid-transformation, when layers of meat and stomach-churning guts speak a calm human voice. McInroy plunges headlong into his grotesque fool's satire and has a lot of fun dispatching pointless pawns that practical butchery sells with absurd ability. The subgenus of gutted mud, body-meltin & # 39 ;, gutter sludge.

We make the transition to "M.I.S.T.E.R." by Noah Segan, which visualizes Al Bundy's "NO MA’AM" with a touch of creature characteristic. Here's a comment on toxic masculinity when whiny guys complain about their privately stolen "manhood," but it's more of an idea than an executed message. Enter the first stumbling point in Fear package, despite a "hunter" scene that includes a rolling prosthetic head after the monsters are revealed. Unfortunately, there are more implications than what is said, which amounts to nothing more than a fleeting glance at the cultural dedication to the contrary.

Hillary and Courtney Andujar's "Girls Out’ Body Out Night "brings the" Post Modern Feminist Slasher Revenge Body Horror "vibe as it teases a shelf sorting label, but it's primarily an aesthetic-only victory. Ladies on vacation swipe a skull-shaped lollipop from a convenience store at random, and the candy alters their facial makeup. At the same time, a slasher is looking out the window, ready to attack. The Andujars change the script on gender victimization for visual representation, and the short is striking in terms of brilliant colorization. Still, once again, the themes feel more like a note than fully explored.

Anthony Cousins ​​"The Night He Came Back Again! Part IV: The Final Kill" picks up momentum by criticizing the idea that murderous villains can never die, once again highlighting practical deaths. A final girl ties her ever-living pursuer, sequel after sequel, and tries to end with “Mr. Smiley's reign of terror so she can finally have romantic boyfriends without dangerous circumstances. What results are more slasher murders despite the antagonist of the short being easily restricted (strangulation, explosions, etc.) and arguably the most exceptional line reading from Fear package ("Daisy, he's dead …"). Angry boyfriends, hopeful suitors in the friend zone and the loveless curse of being the last girl in a slasher franchise. Cousins ​​nails all of these hormonal frustrations with a comical voice, while throwing a few punches at ridiculous villain stories.

Baron Vaughn's "So Much To Do" is a commentary on the binges and jerks that spoil popular online TV shows. It is also hollow and has trouble vocalizing your point. The hooded figures bury a man (marked with an Omega symbol) whose spirit possesses a woman (through the mist) and tries to watch his favorite television show on his body, which infuriates his soul because, again, ¿ spoilers? They fight, they destroy some furniture, and everything is very silly. Although, it's not "silly" in the way that other segments address specific horror themes. Sigh.

Returning to "Rad Chad's Emporium of Terror", Aaron B. Koontz's "Hypothesis of Terror", Koontz uses Chad and Hawn Tran (Hawn Tran) to traverse an extensive knowledge of horror which, once again, ends very Cabin in the woods. Chad is the type of character who adores Joe Bob Briggs as a deity, enjoys the opportunity to find himself inside his own horror movie, and recites references from the 80s as a Tommy Gun shoots bullets.

Koontz blatantly creates his signature killer and marks memorable murders (poor Chase Williamson), but sometimes he tries to get away with it in terms of finger-pointing tropes. The "who dies first" type, or when the troll Sam shows his true colors while aggressively belittling Hawn. It is all in the name of remembering how predictable and dubious the morality of horror was, but it also lives in those moments at the same time. A delicate tango that seems favorable to me, but some loose balls (including a cameo with a cowboy hat) reveal an unstable juggling act. Said that Fear package ends with a bang (horrendous professional wrestling spy Dustin Rhodes).

All things considered, Fear package is a slapstick comedy, sprinkled with sparks, guilty of true horror worship. No trip is complete without some obstacles along the way, and that's no different here. I am able to focus on the good times, the gurgling mounds of Cronenberg's body disgust asking to be grouped together again. Others might focus more on the downs, which are shorter than the ups (in my opinion). The only constant? It's a horror satire made by horror devotees who want to laugh alongside fans who have dedicated entire lives to a genre that is certainly not without flaws. I think that does Fear package a little more special than your cemetery-garden variety anthology.