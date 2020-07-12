First Lady Melania Trump posts video of herself wearing a mask during a visit to the women's center

"It was a pleasure to spend time with the staff, mothers and children at The Mary Elizabeth House, a place that helps strengthen families and provides life skills, counseling and educational resources to help vulnerable single women and their sons. #BeBest, "Trump wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

Trump made an unannounced visit to the ministry in Washington, DC on Thursday, and while his Sunday tweet did not mention the coronavirus pandemic, the video showed the masked first lady waving to the camera and meeting with women and children. The first lady first posted on the importance of wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in early April, and encouraged its use in a tweet at the time that was accompanied by a photograph of her wearing a mask.

Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN that the First Lady's staff members also wore masks throughout the visit to the women's program. Trump delivered boxed meals prepared by the White House kitchen team to staff and participants at Mary Elizabeth House. Last week, he also instructed that products and vegetables from the White House Garden, started by former First Lady Michelle Obama, be shipped there.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear a "cloth face covering when they have to go out in public," noting that the masks are critical in areas where it is difficult to maintain social detachment. since the coronavirus can spread between asymptomatic people and through respiratory droplets in the air.