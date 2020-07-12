Florida breaks the largest one-day record of coronavirus infections in the US, while the world sees an increase in cases

Florida set a new national record for the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in the United States on Sunday, while infections continue to rise worldwide.

The state added at least 15,299 positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 269,811, and recorded 45 more deaths, according to statistics from the state Department of Health.

California held the previous record for daily positive cases: 11,694, set Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

Florida has had a record week that led to the all-time increase in cases. The state reported 514 deaths last week, with an average of 73 deaths per day. Three weeks ago, the daily average was 30 deaths.

The total number of deaths in Florida rose to at least 4,242 on Sunday, according to the state.

Florida has nearly doubled its tests in the past month to nearly 50,000 per day. The percentage of people who tested positive has also increased, with a daily average over the past week of over 19 percent. A month ago, less than 5 percent of tests tested positive on a daily average.

Governor Ron DeSantis said that even with the rate hike, he still wants schools to reopen as scheduled next month, saying children have not been shown to be vectors of the disease in states and countries where campuses are open.

"We know there are huge, huge costs for not providing the availability of in-person education," he said. "The crown risk, fortunately, for students is incredibly low."

Florida's bleak record comes when the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global COVID-19 cases, with 230,370 more infections recorded in 24 hours. The world average of daily deaths has been maintained at around 5,000 per day.

The largest single-day increases in the world come from the Americas, according to the WHO daily report.

The two countries that lead the region are the United States, with more than 66,000 new cases, and Brazil, which reported more than 45,000 new infections in 24 hours.

Europe registered almost 19,000 new cases, while the number of new infections in Africa increased by almost 18,000. China reported only 35 new cases.

The global number of confirmed cases was approaching 13 million on Sunday, while the death toll totaled more than 560,000.

Associated Press contributed to this report.