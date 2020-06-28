Florida coronavirus update: Miami closes its beaches during the weekend of July 4 due to the increase in cases

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez says all of the county's beaches and parks will close Friday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 7. He warned that the shutdown could be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow rules designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"As we continue to see more positive COVID-19 results among young adults and the increase in hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent way to stop this recent increase is to crack down on recreational activities that elevate our community. overall risk, "Giménez said in a press release on Friday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,530 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. On Saturday, the state reported 9,585 new cases of coronavirus, a record for a single day since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals the New York peak in daily cases in early April.

Giménez is also making efforts to curb large gatherings over the holiday weekend, limiting gatherings and parades to no more than 50 people. Masks and social distancing are required.