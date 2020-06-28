Florida coronavirus update: Miami closes its beaches during the weekend of July 4 due to the increase in cases

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez says all of the county's beaches and parks will close Friday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 7. He warned that the shutdown could be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow rules designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Giménez is also making efforts to curb large gatherings over the holiday weekend, limiting gatherings and parades to no more than 50 people. Masks and social distancing are required.
Fireworks must be viewed from your home or from a parked vehicle, in accordance with the mayor's order.
"I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these life-saving rules," said Giménez. "If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives."