Florida Doctors to Mayor of Jacksonville: Organizing the Republican National Convention is & # 39; medically disrespectful & # 39;

Hundreds of doctors in Florida sent a letter to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the city council, warning that hosting the Republican National Convention would invite further spread of the coronavirus as Florida is already dealing with a spike in cases.

The letter says that with the attendance of 40,000 people, the event should be "significantly reduced in number" or postponed.

"The Republican National Convention (RNC) is scheduled in Jacksonville for the end of August. It is estimated that more than 40,000 people, including the press and protesters, will attend from across the United States," says the letter, published by local and previous FOX13. reported by First Coast News. "Allowing this number of people to descend on Jacksonville is undoubtedly disease-causing, predictably harmful, and medically disrespectful to the citizens of this city, let alone to the rest of the country."

Doctors also suggested that Jacksonville follow the example of other Florida cities such as Orlando, Miami and Tampa by demanding that people wear masks and be socially distant.

The event, currently slated to take place Aug. 24-27, serves as the celebration portion of the convention, while the business portion, where President Trump will be officially nominated as a Republican nominee, will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina. The celebration moved from North Carolina to Florida after a confrontation between Republican Party officials and North Carolina officials over health restrictions.