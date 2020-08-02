Florida feels the first rains and winds from tropical storm Isaias, which are likely to strengthen from the hurricane

Tropical Storm Isaias, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, has triggered hurricane warnings, tropical storm warnings, and storm surge warnings along the coast.

Forecasts show the storm will make landfall around Charleston, South Carolina on Monday night before continuing northeast, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said. It is likely to become a hurricane early Sunday.

The storm will also dump up to six inches of water over parts of the state. As you walk along the shoreline, Northeast Florida and the Georgia coast will see up to three inches of rain.

"Heavy Isaias rains could lead to life-threatening flash floods in the Bahamas and flash floods along the east coast of the United States," according to the National Hurricane Center and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

"Minor river flooding and moderate isolated river flooding is possible in parts of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic," the center said.

By the time the storm moves further north on Tuesday, southeast New York and parts of New England could see up to six inches of rain, according to the center.

The system has already soaked through the Bahamas after crossing Andros Island like a hurricane on Saturday morning, leaving downed trees and power outages in its wake.

The Florida governor warned residents Saturday that they will also likely see the power go out.

"(Florida Power and Light) has about 10,000 workers deployed and ready to respond, including more than 6,500 line and vegetation personnel," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

On parts of the state's southern coast, some isolated tornadoes could take off roofs and break branches, the weather service said.

States of emergency

In preparation for the storm, North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency, allowing officials to move resources and equipment for recovery. And in Florida, the governor issued a state of emergency for several counties and encouraged all parts of the state to accept evacuees so as not to overburden local shelters.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has authorized the use of up to 150 members of the state National Guard if necessary in response to hurricanes, a press release from the governor's office said. The center of the storm could affect the state early Tuesday morning.

"We must all be prepared for the dangers that Isaiah could bring," Cooper said in a statement.

"As we learned from Hurricane Florence, even a category one storm can cause serious impacts, and we should not take this lightly."

State shuttles were also helping residents and visitors evacuate Ocracoke Island, where authorities said there is a possibility of flooding and storms.

In South Carolina, where the governor has not ordered an emergency declaration, some local governments are preparing for what the storm could bring.

Myrtle Beach city issued a declaration of civil emergency on Friday. North Myrtle Beach also declared a state of emergency on Friday. In Charleston, officials said the city began reserving bombs to locate in low-lying areas in the event of flooding.

In Virginia, the governor issued a state of emergency and said that strong winds and flooding are likely to impact parts of the state.

"This state of emergency will ensure that localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the Covid-19 crisis," the governor said in a statement. "I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and remain vigilant."