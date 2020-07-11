Florida homeowner shoots 3 intruders at home, 2 fatally: sheriff

A teenager was facing charges of possible armed robbery for a Florida home invasion in which his two accomplices were shot and killed and he was injured, authorities said.

The person who shot them was the victim of the homeowner who had a gun and used it to defend himself when he encountered intruders at his home in Wesley Chapel shortly before 1 am Friday, the Pasco County Sheriff said, Chris Nocco.

"The victim in this case was exercising her Second Amendment right to protect herself in her home," said Nocco.

Luis Casado, 21, and Khyle Durham, 21, were shot as they walked down a narrow hallway toward the owner, the sheriff said. They had pistols and covered their faces with black masks.

Jeremiah Trammel, 19, was shot after Casado and Durham fell, Nocco said. He said he ran out of the house when the owner went to find another weapon to replace the one he had because it got stuck.

Nocco said that Trammel did not go far. A neighbor with a gun caught him and then held him until officers arrived.

Trammel was admitted to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Nocco said Casado and Durham were "extremely violent" criminals. He said Trammel had a previous arrest for assault and other charges.

He said the shooting occurred after the homeowner heard the glass shatter and grabbed a gun. I was alone at home playing video games.

The sheriff said the owner believes he may have been targeted due to his collection of weapons, which he has shown on social media.

The investigation also revealed that the owner had some sort of relationship with Trammel, Casado and Durham that involved "some kind of known entity," Nocco said.

Trammel was charged with burglary of home invasion, Fox 35 Orlando reported. He was also charged with murder for the deaths of Casado and Durham during the commission of another crime.