Florida man arrested after shooting a cyclist in the head with a crossbow, according to police

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting a cyclist in the head with a crossbow.

Mathew Ross Peters, 42, was driving a truck Sunday night in Fort Walton Beach when he pulled up alongside the victim, Benny Davis, who was on his bike. It was then that police say Peters fired the crossbow.

Davis was transported to a local medical center with severe head injuries and was later released, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., a detective spotted the suspicious vehicle, a 1990s Ford pickup truck, at a city hotel.

Authorities set up a perimeter and surveyed before seeing Peters leaving his room more than four hours later armed with a crossbow, the newspaper reported.

He was detained without incident and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Peters was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a deadly weapon at a moving vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail around 8:15 p.m., according to jail records. Their link has not yet been established.