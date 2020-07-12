Florida man crashes into church, sets fire to parishioners inside, sheriff says

A Florida man was arrested Saturday after plowing his vehicle in a Catholic church and then setting fire to the building as parishioners prepared for mass, according to officials.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Steven Anthony Shields, 24, crashed his truck through the gates of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala around 7:30 a.m. .

Shields pulled away but was seen by Rep. Josue Gonzalez, who stopped the vehicle by hitting it with his patrol, the sheriff's office said.

249 YEAR-OLD CHURCH OF FIRE-DAMAGED CALIFORNIA, ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Authorities said parishioners were not injured. Marion County firefighters quickly put out the fire.

"Our freedom of worship under the Constitution is a freedom that we all cherish," Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement. "My deputies and I have sworn to protect that right and we will always make sure that our citizens can worship in peace. I am proud of my deputies for capturing this man so quickly and we appreciate the help of all the state and federal agencies that worked alongside us during this investigation. "

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Ocala Star-Banner, Shields told investigators that what he did was "incredible" and he smiled and laughed as he admitted to setting the church on fire.

Shields, who referred to himself as "king" and claimed to be on a "mission," told a detective that he has problems with the Catholic Church, according to the affidavit.

FLORIDA OWNER SHOTS 3 INTRUDERS, 2 FREE: SHERIFF

Shields, who lives near Dunnellon, also said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and is not taking his medication, Star-Banner reported.

Shields faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, arson, robbery, and attempted circumvention. He is being held in the Marion County Jail.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The church vestibule was badly damaged, but mass was still being celebrated Saturday night in the parish hall, according to the Star-Banner.