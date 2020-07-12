Florida woman took the job of washing dishes so she could visit her husband with Alzheimer's during a pandemic

The virus kept them apart for 114 days.

Daniel said the isolation wreaked havoc on her husband of 66, who has Alzheimer's. So when the facility offered him a part-time dishwashing job, he took the opportunity.

"I told them, 'I'm going to be the best dishwasher you've ever had, because I want to be here, because I need to be with him,'" he told CNN.

Before Covid-19, Daniel said he would help her husband get ready for bed every night and they would watch television together before she put him to bed.

"That was our established routine and suddenly I was gone," he said. "And he doesn't know why. He can't understand why."

She said that they had tried to make visits to the window, but they bothered Steve. They can't have conversations, he said, so visiting FaceTime didn't work well for them, either.

Daniel, 57, said seeing her husband after she has finished working is a bonus, but she is scrubbing dishes, mopping floors, and cleaning the kitchen like any dishwasher.

"It is full of legitimacy, I had to do a Covid test, a TB test, 20 hours of video training and a drug test," he said, adding that he was going to use his paychecks to do something good for him. rest of the staff

She worked her first shift on July 3 and said Steve recognized her, even with her mask on.

"I went into his room and he said my name, Mary said, which was also a relief," he said. "So when he said, Mary, and gave me the biggest hug, I mean, we both cried."

She said her husband seems much more relaxed since she has been able to see him, and even hugged her during a recent shift.

"He came behind me and put his arms around me … which is an incredible feeling," she said. "So he knows who I am. No question, he knows who I am even in a mask."

Florida issued an emergency order in March that prohibits visits to nursing homes, assisted living, and other long-term care facilities, except for families and friends in end-of-life circumstances. Governor Ron DeSantis extended the restrictions this week for another 60 days.

The state has become an access point, and authorities on Friday reported 11,433 new cases of Covid-19 and 93 deaths, according to data from the Florida Department of Health (DOH) website.

"Visitor restrictions have been implemented in communities across the state as a security measure, with the aim of protecting the vulnerable population we serve. But it has been difficult for both families and residents, so We feel that creative solutions were needed, especially in the case of Mary and Steve, "Kelley Withrow, the CEO of Rosecastle in Deerwood, said in a statement.

"We are pleased to report that Mary is off to a great start in her new role, and we are also excited to see the positive changes in Steve's behavior."

Daniel said he understands why the rules are in place and appreciates the hard work everyone is doing, but he believes there has to be a better way.

She urged the state and Gov. DeSantis to adjust the restrictions and has started a Facebook group with other families to try to find other options.

"It is incredibly sad to see that these patients are declining significantly because they are isolated," he said. "We are isolating these patients to save them, but the isolation is killing them."