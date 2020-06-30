Flying snakes? This is how snakes can glide through the air





Chrysopelea paradisi, the paradise tree snake, does exactly that, propelling itself through the air from trees in South and Southeast Asia.

Little was known about how these snakes "fly" before a team of Virginia Tech scientists published a new research article on Monday.

Experts say snakes glide through the air and study lead author Isaac Yeaton told CNN the team set out to understand how they do it.

The snakes make a rippling motion as they move through the air, and the researchers were curious to know why they did so.