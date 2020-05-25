Folding glass in smartphones: inevitable future or a fad?

What is the future of folding phones? We've heard about how flexible displays would be the future of smartphones and tablets, since 2013, when Samsung showed off its & # 39; Youm & # 39; at CES, but it wasn't until last year that we were able to see such displays on a real product that wasn't just a concept.

But in a short period of time, the folding screen technology seems to have matured enough that LG even made a roll-up TV last year, which was the highlight of its booth at CES 2019. While this is all great. Foldable OLED displays are delicate on their own, which means they still need a layer of protection over them if they are to be used in the real world, such as on a smartphone. For this, we need glass that can be folded.

So far, all the flip phones we've seen have used plastic protective layers over the OLED panel for basic scratch protection. However, these are clearly not sufficient for long-term or even short-term durability. Take last year's Samsung Galaxy Fold, which failed miserably in a durability test. The Motorola Razr (2019) also had multiple crash reports, from the display crumbling in a week of use to the hinge giving up after just four hours of opening and closing it.

The first phone to use a folding glass screen was this year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It certainly felt like real business when we first tried it out at the launch event, with no real signs that the screen is fragile or delicate. However, it turned out that even this was not as durable as today's scratch-resistant glass and, in a durability test, fared as poorly as the Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr (2019).

Challenges in making folding glass

Foldable glass or ultra-thin glass (UTG), like the one used in the Galaxy Z Flip, is still a first-generation product, meaning it still has a long way to go before such glass can be as durable like those used in normal phones today, while still being flexible.

"Thickness is the main difference between flexible and traditional flat glass, plus some special" magic ingredients ", says Mathias Mydlak, Global Business Development Manager at Schott.

Flexible glass is essentially glass that has been stretched thin enough and then treated so that it can be bent back and forth without permanently losing its shape. However, making the glass thin to the point of being flexible is the biggest challenge, according to Mydlak. "We define ultra-thin glass (UTG) by achieving a thickness of less than 0.1mm," he added.

Schott claims that he has been using UTG glass for other applications for the past few decades and has a specially developed ‘down draw process. Here, a glass ribbon is pulled from the top, which is moved through various drums and through a cooling track to obtain the final product.

Schott is one of the few glass manufacturers that already has a flexible glass solution on the market. Samsung is one of its clients, which means that the UTG glass on the Galaxy Z Flip was probably supplied by Schott. Corning is also believed to be working with device manufacturers to implement their own solutions. "We are working with our customers on this challenge and are currently testing our development glass with them to optimize the product for their design requirements," said a Corning spokesperson.

Folding glass must be able to handle constant folding and unfolding to be a viable solution

Is it as durable as normal tempered glass?

So far, that doesn't seem to be the case. If we take the Galaxy Z Flip as an example, the durability test from a popular YouTube channel revealed that UTG glass scratched as easily as the plastic screens on the Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr (2019). In fact, a blunt indent from a nail also seemed to leave permanent marks on the screen.

Schott argues that the scratch resistance of folding glass is in the similar range of regular, thicker glass and that it all depends on the hardening process. "Hardening processes are done by separate glass processing companies. So it ultimately depends on your individual processing steps and recipes, ”said Mydlak. This means that although Schott or Corning could provide the raw materials, the hardness or durability still depends on the type of treatment the phone manufacturer is giving you, for now anyway.

Corning, on the other hand, believes that there is still a lot of work to be done before folding phones are as durable as normal phones. "Overall, we believe that today's plastic option and glass option material sets do not meet all of the desired attributes of a flexible device," said a Corning spokesperson. However, Corning claims that folding technology has proven successful in the 30-100 micron thickness range in its research and development.

In addition to being able to resist scratches, the biggest durability challenge for folding glass is its ability to maintain its structural integrity even after years of folding and unfolding. Corning claims that its glass-based development solution can bend over 200,000 times without damage while maintaining its flatness. Meanwhile, Mydlak stated that the lifespan of folding glass ultimately depends on the final design and processing done by the device manufacturer.

Both Corning and Schott are investing heavily in R&D for folding glass solutions.

Another problem commonly found in folding devices is a visible crease in the crease, which is natural but also diminishes the feeling of having a completely flat screen. Although this has more to do with the actual foldable display panel itself, with these phones now having a glass cover, it is important that the glass also has minimal crease, if any.

"We have seen that the crease has already decreased after switching from polymer film substrates to UTG as a premium substrate. In fact, this is a great test point on the capacity of this kind of material, "said Mydalk.

Folding glass manufacturing is also understandably more expensive than regular glass of the same size. Although Mydalk didn't comment on exactly how much more expensive it would be, he said they could both be at a similar level at some point in the future, as long as enough people buy foldable glass devices.

We don't expect folding technology to become widespread soon, but that doesn't mean it won't. There was a time, not too long ago, when even flagship phones came with a single camera, and today, most of us won't even look at the budget phone if it doesn't have at least three cameras, and that's just on the back.

"As any new development or technological advance progresses, all players enthusiastically assess growth trends and consumer preferences," says Mydalk. "As it grows in popularity and we see a massive demand for folding glass, the product will automatically become more cost-effective and accessible."