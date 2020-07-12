Former Prosecutors Tolman and Rizer: Romney was wrong to attack Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's prison sentence

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, denounced President Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's prison sentence on Saturday as "unprecedented historical corruption." But as former prosecutors, we believe Stone's prosecution was always a questionable waste of resources, with an unstable fact base and marked by blatant policy.

President Trump made the right decision.

Stone's indictment is just the latest example of a well-documented phenomenon: the way special prosecutors, desperate to justify their commissions, end up charging marginal players with tangential crimes, often related to obstructing the investigation itself. .

ROMNEY ACCUSES TRUMPET OF "HISTORICAL CORRUPTION" AFTER ROGER'S COMMUNICATION

Stone was a relatively important player in Special Adviser Robert Mueller's investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russian agents in 2016. As the world now knows, Mueller concluded that there was none.

But one characteristic of special prosecutions is that they generate numerous criminal cases unrelated to the underlying prosecution. The most obvious example is Ken Starr's investigation into President Clinton's business. That investigation uncovered the Clinton affair with intern Monica Lewinsky and ultimately led to the impeachment of Clinton by the House of Representatives, followed by his acquittal in the Senate.

But almost all special prosecutors since the 1980s have generated similar minor player convictions, often for obstructing the investigation itself.

That is what happened to Roger Stone. There was never much evidence that Stone, a braggart who delighted in political theater, had any contact with Russian agents or material evidence for Mueller to work.

But Stone tried to intimidate another marginal witness into not cooperating, and allegedly lied to investigators when asked about his contacts with WikiLeaks. And so Stone was charged with seven counts of tampering and obstruction.

This is an old story: an underlying investigation that does not lead to directly relevant criminal charges and creates a disaster of felony charges for obstructing an investigation that went nowhere.

In a regular prosecutor's office, which has thousands of urgent matters and limited resources, Stone would probably never have been charged or faced a relatively light charge. Believe it or not, this is a good thing: Limited prosecution capacity is an important control over prosecution overreach and helps focus resources on truly important issues.

Criminal law has become so complex and extensive that none of us would be invincible if a prosecutor with endless resources decided to fine tune us.

But special prosecutors, with nearly unlimited budgets and little meaningful oversight, tend to become perpetual motion machines. They generate new criminal charges further and further from the original indictment that caused the appointment in the first place.

It is this trend, among others, that led the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, in his dazzling dissent in a case upheld by the Special Lawyers Act, to describe them as a wolf who, far from being dressed in sheep's clothing , "it comes like a wolf".

Special prosecutions are also inevitably politicized. From the day he was arrested, in a flashy pre-dawn SWAT raid that was reported to the media, Stone's prosecution became decisive evidence for his opinion of Donald Trump.

The president of the jury who heard Stone's case broke loose with anti-Trump and anti-Stone sentiments on social media and anointed herself as a member of "the resistance."

Line prosecutors asked for a 7 to 9-year sentence facially absurd for Stone, and then resigned when Attorney General William Barr toned down the recommendation, something that happens regularly within the Justice Department in high-profile cases, and that's within the attorney general. discretion.

Even Stone's most measured 40-month sentence was too long for the relatively picayune factual basis of the indictment, although many Democrats called it a judicial error.

As one former judge once told one of us as a newly minted law clerk, people have lost sight of how long a two-year prison sentence lasts.

Although Roger Stone and Eric Garner, who died in a police choke because he was selling loose cigarettes on a New York City street, they have little in common, they are both examples of the dangerous over-criminalization of American life.

Criminal law has become so complex and extensive that none of us would be invincible if a prosecutor with infinite resources decided to fine-tune us. This is a recipe for mass incarceration and politicized justice.

Democrats and Senator Romney denounced the Stone commutation. But allowing an elderly nonviolent criminal to avoid imprisonment in the midst of a deadly viral pandemic is not a judicial error.

We wish the Justice Department and President Trump have done more to commute convictions during this time, when tens of thousands of state and federal prisoners have been infected with COVID and hundreds have died. Prison sentences are not supposed to be a death sentence, even for your political opponents.

What you think about Roger Stone's commutation probably correlates with your feelings about Donald Trump. That is unfortunate. The legal system cannot work if people believe it is politicized, as a record number of Americans of all political stripes are doing now.

But unfortunately, Stone's close association with Trump has always clouded a dispassionate analysis of the case against him. Seen like this, he was always very thin.

Arthur Rizer, director of criminal justice and civil liberties policy at the R Street Institute, is a former federal prosecutor, military police officer, and police officer.