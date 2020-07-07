Former Red Sox executive joins group determined to bring baseball to Nashville

Former Boston Red Sox executive Dave Dombrowski has joined a group dedicated to bringing baseball to Nashville, Tennessee. Music City Baseball LLC added him as a consultant and advisor on the effort.

Dombrowski, the architect in building the Red Sox and Florida Marlins as perennial World Series champions, was instrumental in leading teams to more than 2,000 wins with nine playoff appearances, four pennants, and two Series championships. World.

"It is clear to me that Nashville is ready for the Major League Baseball, and Music City Baseball is making smart and exciting decisions while working to bring a team here," Dombrowski said in a statement. "From his relationship with the Black Leagues Baseball Museum to his community support, Music City Baseball has built a solid foundation.

"Nashville is a city with deep roots in baseball, and as we emerge from the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, I believe that baseball, and more specifically Music City Baseball, can play an important role in the city's recovery. "he added. My wife Karie and I look forward to being part of the Nashville community. ”

Music City Baseball's leadership team includes former US Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, the MLB All-Star and former General Manager Dave Stewart, the veteran St. Louis Cardinals, the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox Tony La Russa and Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin.

"We are delighted that David is joining the Music City Baseball team," said John Loar, managing director of Music City Baseball. "We have the opportunity to come together as a community to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville, and I think David's role will be crucial in making that happen."

The Music City Baseball LLC group was created in 2019, hoping to bring baseball to Nashville by 2024. The group settled on the Nashville Stars as the franchise's working name.