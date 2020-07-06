Fox News says that “ by mistake & # 39; & # 39; cut Trump out of the picture with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell

"On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during Fox News Channel's & # 39; America & # 39; s News HQ & # 39; mistakenly removed President Donald Trump from a photo alongside Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell "A network spokesperson said.

Fox News spokesman added: "We regret the error."

Maxwell was indicted Thursday by federal prosecutors in New York for her alleged role in the recruitment and sexual abuse of underage girls as part of a longstanding criminal enterprise.

Trump's allies have played ties between former Democratic President Bill Clinton and Epstein, sometimes sharing old photos of both of them, while downplaying the photos showing Trump and Epstein together. A Clinton spokesman said in 2019 that the former president knew "nothing about the terrible crimes" committed by the convicted pedophile.