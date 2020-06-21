Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho makes a lot of noise after ESPN exit

It's unusual for a 29-year-old sports media personality to be about to start a great new job, and there is already speculation about what might be next.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho said he will go from being the next Michael Strahan, but perhaps Oprah 2.0. He doesn't really care because he doesn't believe in limiting himself to goals.

"I think I will be what has not been," Acho told The Post.

Acho, who played primarily for the Eagles, recently left ESPN to sign with Fox Sports. On ESPN, he was a little on the rise, appearing in college football coverage and "Get Up," but he was still on the depth chart.

Since the protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, Acho has recorded three YouTube videos titled "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" that have been viewed nearly 40 million times.

They've taken him to CBS's "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" with future guest spots on the other nightly shows on the horizon.

On Wednesday, he will begin his new job, replacing Jason Whitlock as co-host of Marcellus Wiley on FS1's "Speak For Yourself".

"I lean on my skill set," said Acho. “I was 6- [foot] -2, 240 pounds, so I played soccer. I'm fine with my words, so I said, "Let's try transmitting."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8jUA7JBkF4 [/ embed]

“After doing it for a year or two, I realized that I want to be the best on television that has ever been seen on television. People always said to me: Do you want to be like Michael Strahan? And my answer would always be: "I want to be like someone who has not yet been seen."

In 2012, Acho had graduated from Texas with a degree in sports management when the Browns took Acho in the sixth round. During his four-year playing career, he added a master's degree in sports psychology from Texas.

The mobile series on race without aspirations began. The first was a well-received monologue. So Matthew McConaughey stepped up to be in the second edition.

After Chip Gaines retweeted an episode, Acho contacted Gaines and had the "Fixer Upper" family.

"Sport is a race for me, and I'm very good at it," said Acho, whose brother Sam has also played in the NFL. “Bridging the racial gap in our society is what appears to be a call to me as well. I think both are incredibly important. The world needs sports because the world needs entertainment. The world, sometimes, needs to forget its pain, its pain, its anguish, its struggles.

“At the same time, we need more than just a Band-Aid. We need a lasting solution. So the series came about because I realized that there is a big divide between my black brothers and my white brothers.

"Growing up in white culture in a predominantly white private school [Dallas & # 39; St. Mark & ​​# 39; s] predominantly, playing in the NFL and being completely fluent in black culture, I realized that I can close the gap between my black and white brothers, and I guess after 37 million views in three episodes it has been very well received. "

ESPN wanted Acho to stay, but he didn't have a privileged place for him. There was some discussion about pairing him with Will Cain on ESPN Radio's new Monday-Friday lineup, but that never got anywhere.

Acho was originally going to be on FS1's morning show "First Things First."

"It was difficult because it was a big decision," Acho said of choosing between ESPN and Fox. "But Fox is very different. Actually … we're on the record, so let me be polite. Fox values ​​his talent in a way that other networks do not. Fox treats and estimates his talent in a way that other networks do not. I know what I can bring to the table. I know my skill set. The world is beginning to see my ability. Fox quickly noticed how good I am capable of being. "

Charlie Dixon, FS1 Executive Vice President, saw Acho's ability before his recent stellar turn. After a meeting and a follow-up phone call with him, Dixon was sold.

"This person understands television at a level that I hope at some point," Dixon said.

When Whitlock left, Dixon slipped Acho to "Speak for yourself."

On June 10, it was officially announced that Acho would be joining the show, which was exactly four years after the day he attempted a "Speak For Yourself" that had just started.

"I wasn't ready," said Acho.

Acho said he has no interest in getting into politics, but he believes it will take "Speak For Yourself" to a new level.

"I honestly think it's going to be amazing," said Acho. "The world will see."

And after that?

"I don't know [what's next], maybe being Oprah," Acho said.