Fraggle Rock is coming to Apple TV + after Apple buys streaming rights to older episodes and restarts orders.

Apple has acquired exclusive broadcast rights to the 96 episodes of "Fraggle Rock" and has ordered to restart the series, reports Vulture.

Apple released "Fraggle Rock: Rock On" in April, a short Jim Henson Company show featuring characters from the "Fraggle Rock" series. Apple has signed a longer deal that will include a formal restart of "Fraggle Rock" with long-running episodes.

The new series will feature original puppet stars such as Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle "Traveling" Matt, and will be produced by Jim Henson Company. Existing episodes of "Fraggle Rock", produced between 1983 and 1987, will hit Apple TV + on Wednesday, May 27, and will mark the first time that Apple has offered old content on its platform.

A report from Bloomberg Last week he suggested that Apple plans to buy older movies and shows for the streaming service pApple TV‌ + in an attempt to create a catalog of post-content that allows it to better compete with Netflix, Hulu, and Disney +.

Vulture He claims that a source for ‌Apple TV‌ + said the company "is not interested" in using ‌Apple TV‌ + as a repository for older shows and movies from other providers, but it made sense to offer older episodes of "Fraggle Rock" along with new content on instead of having original content episodes available from another platform and new episodes on ‌Apple TV‌ +.