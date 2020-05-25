Future of AEW Stadium Stampede Match | Newsdio

They have to do it again. AEW Double Or Nothing came and went and there were many important things that happened up and down the card. It was another major pay-per-view effort by AEW and that's a good thing for all fans as they have a very good track record in the big shows. However, one thing was highlighted on the show and it's something we might be seeing again.

The main event of the show was a concept for the first time called Stadium Stampede. A ring was installed in the center of TIAA Bank Field and ten men went into battle across the stadium. This led to some incredibly unique moments, including a bar fight, a horse running around the stadium, and Matt Hardy nearly drowned in a pool. It was enough for you to want to see more, and now it is very possible that you will.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the Stadium Stampede will be an annual event as AEW has created it as its signature main game. The Khan family, which owns AEW, also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is how Stadium Stampede came about in the first place. It is unknown when another such gathering will take place, or if it will be a regular Double or Nothing tradition.

The full version is better. Watch how the game went:



Opinion: They have to do the game again after this kind of madness. This is the kind of match that AEW can point to and show everything they are capable of doing in such a unique environment. Imagine what they are capable of doing in more ideal situations, like having people in the stadium with them for a better atmosphere. AEW nailed this down and I'd love to see what else they can do with it.

What did you think of the game? What should be done in the sequel? Let us know in the comments below.

