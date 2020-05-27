George Lucas on pressure from IMPIRE BACK STRIKES and how he considered selling the franchise to Fox – Newsdio

Forty years have passed since the second (or fifth) film in the Star Wars The universe came and set the bar against which all future movies in the galaxy would be measured far, far away. The Empire Strikes Back It was a giant company that took tradition to the next level and expanded the universe exponentially. So of course it came with immense pressure on the filmmaker George LucasI had a great story in mind and needed a budget to match.

In a recent interview with Empire, Lucas recalls his feelings on the adventure:

"I was very nervous when I started the second movie.

The director was borrowing $ 15 million from banks to create this movie, and if it hadn't been a success, it would have bankrupted him and ended his career. The easiest route would have been to sell the Star Wars franchise to a studio like Fox who could have funded it on their own, but Lucas was too attached to the story and characters he created. He said:

"At first I was thinking about selling everything to Fox … I would just take my percentage and go home and never think about Star Wars again. But the truth is that I was captivated by the thing … And I can't help but get angry or excited when something isn't as it is supposed to be. I can see that world. I know how the characters live and breathe. "

This is a perfect answer, but also a bit heartbreaking. If only Lucas had kept control until the end … I wonder what the last three movies would have been like. He had a beautiful vision. But I digress. What happened 40 years ago was The Empire Strikes Back It exploded at the box office and went on to earn more than $ 500 million worldwide, making it the most beloved. Star Wars movie in the franchise.

So we can look back and thank Lucas for betting on himself and the story he knew he had inside of him. Look back at this special anniversary and tell us how you think Star Wars it would have ended with Lucas at the helm.