George Nader, key witness in Mueller's investigation and informal adviser to Trump, receives 10 years in prison in a child sex case

The sentence was announced by Judge Leonie Brinkema, closing a troubling case that exposed Nader's double life as a pedophile, who also advised senior officials in the United States and the Middle East.

Earlier this year, Nader pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography representing child sexual abuse and admitted to bringing a minor child to the United States for sexual intercourse. These crimes occurred years before the 2016 election, when Nader made his way into Trump's orbit and served as an informal foreign policy adviser for the transition, attending high-level meetings.

Nader, 61, has already been in jail for more than a year and could request a "compassionate release" due to the pandemic after being formally transferred to federal prison, the judge said.

As part of a plea agreement, the Justice Department agreed to recommend that Nader only receive the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A Middle East specialist with connections to powerful figures across the region, Nader attended diplomatic meetings between foreign officials and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. It "helped organize" Trump's first international trip to Saudi Arabia in 2017, his lawyers said.

These meetings then fell into the shadow of the Russia investigation, and Nader became a major cooperator in the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller. Nader provided information on secret contacts between Trump's transition and a senior Russian government official, and his testimony was quoted dozens of times in Mueller's extensive report.

Nader's criminal case dates back to January 2018, when FBI agents working for Mueller detained him at a Washington, DC area airport for questioning. As they examined their phones, they found a dozen sexually explicit videos of underage children, according to court documents. He agreed to help Mueller and was allowed to leave the United States, but was arrested when he returned in 2019.

Nader & # 39; cheated and abused me & # 39 ;, says the victim

Prosecutors say Nader is a lifelong pedophile. He first faced charges of this nature in 1984, but the charges were dropped. He pleaded guilty in 1991 to transporting child pornography and was convicted in the Czech Republic in 2003 of paying for having sex with several minor children. He was also accused of possessing very disturbing images of young children who were sexually abused.

One of Nader's victims addressed the court on Friday in a video from the Czech Republic.

Nader admitted bringing the boy to the US to have sex in 2000 when he was 14 years old. Speaking through an interpreter, the victim said Friday that Nader "cheated on me and abused me" and "stole virtually my entire life" by subjecting him to sexual abuse. "He hated me and I was ashamed of myself," he said, and there are still painful memories "that will lead to my death."

As part of his sentence, Nader will pay $ 150,000 to the victim, who told the court that the abuse forced him to drop out of school and that he spent his savings to fly to the United States to help the FBI.

Asking the judge to stick to the 10-year sentence, Nader's lawyers said there is "a real fear that he will not pass the sentence" due to his health problems and the coronavirus pandemic. They also promoted his extensive resume and diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

Nader spoke briefly during the hearing and asked for forgiveness. He said he offered his "greatest and sincere apology" and that he was "very sorry for the pain and suffering I have caused." He also said that living in prison last year was "the most difficult of my life."

"The only human relationship I have here is with my lawyer and some other prisoners and guards in jail," said Nader, adding that most of his relatives are in his native Lebanon.

He has been housed in the Alexandria, Virginia jail, but will likely be transferred to federal prison sometime soon.