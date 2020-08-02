Georgia prison riots leave 3 inmates, 2 guards injured

A prison riot in Georgia that injured three inmates and two prison guards had to be put down with rubber bullets, authorities said.

The "inmate disturbance" at Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia began on Saturday night and came under control around 1 am, after guards deployed "non-lethal ammunition" on prisoners, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.

"A golf cart caught fire and several windows were broken, but no major damage to the facility has been reported," the statement said.

The agency said the cause of the incident "is unknown at this time."

Videos from social media reportedly inside the prison show inmates roaming freely through the halls, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In a clip, two inmates help another man who appears to be covered in blood by removing him from his cell, AJC said.

Another clip reported by WXIA-TV shows two apparently wounded men tending to their injuries as multiple voices shouted "Black lives do matter" off camera.

The violence comes amid reports of tensions in the prison over the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has killed two inmates so far and infected more than 50 prisoners and employees.

Tensions have escalated further in recent weeks after an inmate died from an altercation with a fellow inmate, Georgia Coalition for Civil and Human Rights spokesman Corey Jackson told Newsweek.

Ware State Prison houses 1,500 inmates, who are patrolled in turn by 15 guards at a time, Jackson said.

"What led to this is that Ware has a complete building with sick inmates," he said.

“They have COVID-19 with little or no medical attention. They had been locked up for weeks after a murder there about three weeks ago. "