Get a great deal on Evercable, & # 39; the strongest cable in the world & # 39 ;, for your iPhone

IPhone chargers are just as good as the cables that protect your wiring. And if your current Lightning cable is not made of durable materials, sooner or later you will surely notice visible signs of wear (such as bending or fraying) that can make your charger ineffective.

But, before you start worrying, know that the simple solution to all of this is to get a premium charging cable designed to resist wear. Case in point, the Evercable: 4.35-foot steel shielded cable (now $ 18.95).

This extra-long tech accessory has been dubbed "the world's strongest cable," and for good reason. It is equipped with a stainless steel housing that helps prevent tangles and offers superior durability. Additionally, the design has undergone extensive testing (to the point of bending more than 60,000 times) to ensure its longevity. In fact, the brand even claims that the charger will last a lifetime.

Evercable has a Lightning interface to charge your Apple devices, and has faster data reading and charging speeds compared to other brands.

Stop re-installing flimsy charging cables and get one designed to last. Although normally priced at $ 22.95, the Lightning version of the Evercable: 4.35Ft Steel Armored Cable is currently on sale for $ 18.95. There is also a USB-C version for sale for just $ 15.95 (typically $ 19.90).

