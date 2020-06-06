Giants are not actively seeking to replace DeAndre Baker

Before DeAndre Baker could plead not guilty, Giants fans around the world were asking the same question: What free-agent cornerback could be signed to take Baker's place in the starting lineup?

The roster of possibilities yielded some promising replacements, all still available: former Bengals starters Dre Kirkpatrick and Darqueze Dennard, New Jersey native Logan Ryan, who is coming off a better year of his career as a Pro Bowl snub, NFC Pro's Brandon Carr and 13-year NFL veteran Tramon Williams.

Three weeks after Baker's arrest, the response is crystal clear.

The Giants are not actively buying or even indicating contingent interest at the top of the corner market, various league sources told The Post.

While the Broward County, Florida prosecutor's office decides whether to file a case against Baker on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault, the Giants don't overreact to plug a hole in the list that could not exist at the end of July. Peace of mind is an unspoken commitment to developing a young high school.

Baker's attorney Patrick Patel firmly believes that the charges against the 2019 first-round selection will soon be dropped and he is confident that the evidence gathered, including the statements of recanted witnesses, will show that his client does not guarantee suspension under a policy. of NFL personal conduct that allows for discipline regardless of legal findings.

Are the Giants waiting in the free agent market to drop their asking prices? Unlikely, according to sources.

Two recently signed former Giants, Prince Amukamara (one year, $ 1.87 million from the Raiders) and Eli Apple (one year, $ 3 million from the Panthers), showed the kind of deal that can be obtained when unsigned players are worry about this. time of the year. Prices won't drop much further, so it now makes sense to hit if it's in the plans.

The exception is Ryan, who is still looking to match the average annual salary of $ 10 million per year in his last contract with the Titans. Ryan, Kirkpatrick, Williams and Carr previously played on teams coached by the Giants' Joe Judge, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham or defensive coach Jerome Henderson.

The Giants have $ 16.6 million in capitalization space, according to the NFL Players Association, but nearly $ 11 million is frozen for nine unsigned draft picks and tendered free agent Markus Golden.

The Giants may be able to add a second-tier free agent to drill down from now until the start of training camp, as GM Dave Gettleman did in July 2018 by signing Connor Barwin to assist a passenger pass with un-personal, but options available like BW Webb, Ross Cockrell and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie have already entered and entered the organization.

Inactivity is a risky strategy as cornerbacks Sam Beal, Corey Ballentine and Grant Haley missed 14 combined games due to injury last season and struggled when they were on the field. The Giants ranked 28th in pass defense and much-appreciated March acquisition James Bradberry will be asked a lot if another veteran is not added.

Baker was told to stay away from the team's virtual offseason program until the legal process is resolved.

Friday's schedule was a team meeting focused solely on the racial justice protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. Judge previously addressed events across the country with attentive players, but the last meeting, first reported by NJ Advance Media and confirmed by The Post, was to continue discussing thoughtful responses and actions.