Gladiator 2 still possible? Connie Nielson analyzes what is happening

After its launch in 2000, Gladiator It was a critical and box office sensation. Since then, there have been rumors of a supposed Gladiator 2 for years, though none of it ever came out. That is, until November 2018, when producers Walter F. Parks and Laurie MacDonald assured fans of the swords and sandals action movie that a follow-up was still being prepared for production.

The promise of a sequel has now breathed new life into one of the stars of the first film, Connie Nielsen, who has recently expressed interest. She says, "So we had news from the producers. I think it's just a matter of which movie comes first on Ridley's tight schedule." the Wonder Woman the actress then clarified further, saying, "I think it's a matter of [current circumstances] and we can go back to work. But I'd be interested in doing [the movie], for sure. I mean, obviously it's a wonderful project, so of course , I would be interested ".

It seems everyone is waiting for Ridley Scott, the director of the first Gladiator, to put your diary in order. Still, this is good news and yet another indication that the creators involved want to do Gladiator a reality follows if the right conditions are present.

At first, Scott's plan for the sequel was very different from the first movie, with the idea of ​​somehow resurrecting Russell Crowe's intrepid gladiator-turned commander, Maximus Decimus Meridius. This would have included a move towards fantasy and would have involved Maximus fighting on his way through various periods of history. While it sounds like a massive divergence compared to the first solid movie, it's near the top of the list of movies we'd love to see happen.

Over time, Scott's plans were scrapped, with the Gladiator instead, he seeks to pass Maximus and focus on Lucilla's son, Connie Nielsen's character, Lucius. During events Gladiator Lucius was just a boy, played by Glass & # 39; Spencer Treat Clark, so it stands to reason that Gladiator 2 I would jump ahead in time.

As a result, this is exactly what producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald have in mind for follow-up, with the former saying earlier that "it picks up the story 30 years later … 25 years later." Since Nielson's character survived the events of the first Gladiator It would make sense to bring her back alongside Clark, perhaps with Lucius struggling to emulate Russell Crowe's Maximus legacy.

With the first film earning more than $ 400 million worldwide, in addition to being nominated for 11 Oscars, winning Best Picture and Best Actor, it is no wonder that the sequel to Gladiator Keep pushing after all these years. The sequel is taking shape in Paramount, which brought screenwriter Peter Craig after he helped work on another sequel to an iconic film hit, Top Gun: Maverick. Craig's other credits include Ben Affleck's The city, 12 strongand the two parts The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

As for Connie Nielsen, she can be seen below at Wonder Woman 1984, which will launch on August 12, 2020. It comes from Entertainment Weekly.

