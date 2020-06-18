Google Chrome users may have been affected by a massive spy campaign, according to a report





The report, from cybersecurity firm Awake Security, found at least 111 "malicious or bogus" Chrome extensions capable of taking screenshots, stealing login credentials, and capturing passwords as users typed them in. The campaign impacted a wide range of sectors, including financial services, healthcare and government organizations, he added.

The extensions allow users to add features and capabilities to their browsers, such as a recently popular one that allows multiple laptops to stream Netflix shows simultaneously and another from Google that allows users to bookmark suspicious websites.

But the new report highlights the potential of fraudulent extensions to harm and compromise a wide variety of systems.

"The actors behind these activities have established a persistent foothold on almost all networks," said the Awake researchers.