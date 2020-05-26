Google Doodle goes dark to commemorate Memorial Day in the US USA

Google



Google frequently replaces its Doodle hallmark with colorful illustrations to highlight important events and holidays or honor the contributions of notable people. On Monday, he took a bleaker approach to commemorate Memorial Day, posting a gray Doodle to remember the brave men and women who died while serving in the United States military.

To honor the sacrifices of soldiers, people visit cemeteries and national memorials, decorating graves with an American flag. Memorial Day was declared a federal holiday in 1971, but its roots go back to the Civil War, when annual decoration days would see graves adorned with flowers.

Google's search page includes an image of an American flag, and the Doodle links to a search results page crowned by a star and stripes banner and information about the holiday, such as its history, movies about the war and how it was Observe Memorial Day during a coronavirus pandemic.