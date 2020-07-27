Google will allow employees to work from home until at least next summer

The company had previously said that most employees would work remotely until the end of 2020, and that some employees could return to the office sooner.

But the decision to extend the remote work policy until next year indicates that one of the world's largest technology companies is preparing for a long pandemic, and could push other companies to do the same.

In a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by CNN Business, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has reopened 42 offices worldwide.

"To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we will expand our global volunteer option from home until June 30, 2021 for roles that do not need to be in the office," Pichai wrote. "I hope this offers the flexibility you need to balance work with caring for yourself and your loved ones for the next 12 months."