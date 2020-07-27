Google will allow employees to work from home until at least next summer

But the decision to extend the remote work policy until next year indicates that one of the world's largest technology companies is preparing for a long pandemic, and could push other companies to do the same.
In a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by CNN Business, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has reopened 42 offices worldwide.
"To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we will expand our global volunteer option from home until June 30, 2021 for roles that do not need to be in the office," Pichai wrote. "I hope this offers the flexibility you need to balance work with caring for yourself and your loved ones for the next 12 months."
The tech industry has led the charge for remote work during the coronavirus crisis, and companies like Twitter and Facebook say they plan to allow some employees to continue working remotely indefinitely.