Governor Cuomo predicts a coronavirus hit in New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo predicted that New York will see yet another increase in coronavirus cases due to the increase in the pandemic in many southern and western states, and admitted that the quarantine he imposed on visitors to critical areas will not be able to stop him.

"Look, we're doing everything we can. Quarantine, we have an enforcement mechanism. But, you know, how do you catch someone driving, right? I mean, it's very very difficult, it's trying to catch water on a screen." Cuomo said Friday on WAMC radio.

Cuomo imposed a travel advisory in 19 states with increasing COVID-19 infections, including California, Florida, and Texas, requiring visitors to these areas to be quarantined for 14 days upon entering New York.

"You are going to see our numbers and the numbers from the northeast are probably starting to increase because the virus you see now in the south and west, California is having real problems, it's going to come back here," he said.

The governor said it is a shame after "defeating (COVID-19) in New York," after a grueling three-month period of severe closings and social distancing rules that helped contain and reduce infections, to see that the assassin bug resurfaces.

"The other states don't take the same precautions. He gets up in the other states and then he'll come back here from the other states. That's what's going to happen.

“The only question is how high does our rhythm go? But you can't have it all over the country and not come back. Do you think no one comes here from California and these states? "

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.