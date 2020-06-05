Graham criticizes Democrats who criticized Senate hearings on Russia investigation: "This is runaway hypocrisy"

President of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Said "The history"On Thursday, Democrats on the panel who criticized their hearings about the Obama administration's role in the Russia probe are guilty of hypocrisy."

"I can only imagine what they would say if the Republican Party had hired Christopher Steele to unearth Hillary Clinton and the Republican Party paid him, and he ended up having a Russian give Hillary Clinton a bunch of trash and it was used by the FBI to get an arrest warrant against a Clinton agent, "said Graham.

JUDICIAL SENATE POINTS DATING AUTHORIZATION FOR OBAMA OFFICERS IN RUSSIA PROBE REVIEW

The committee was scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to grant Graham the power to issue subpoenas for documents, communications and eyewitness testimony of any "current or former executive branch official or employee involved in the" Hurricane Crossfire "investigation. "

But after two hours of debate, Graham decided to delay issuing the more than 50 subpoenas to former Obama officials until the panel meets on June 11.

During Thursday's hearing, California Democrat Senator Kamala Harris criticized Graham, alleging that the hearing was "irrelevant to what happened on the streets of the United States today," a reference to protests over the death of George Floyd. .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is runaway hypocrisy," Graham told host Martha MacCallum. "I supported Mueller's investigation. But I can guarantee that if the shoe were on the other foot, they would be screaming 'treason' right now."

"This will not deter me," he added. "I'm not doing anything wrong".