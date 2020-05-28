Green Lantern TV show reportedly to feature two iconic lanterns

Green Lantern is one of HBO Max's most anticipated original shows, but it's unclear how the project could affect the previously announced DCEU movie. Green Lantern Corps. Previous reports suggested that iconic Corps members Hal Jordan and John Stewart might be reserved for the big screen, with the television series focused on lesser-known ring bearers, though new rumors now indicate that may not be the case.

According to notable leaker Mikey Sutton, Jordan and Stewart will be the main characters in the HBO series, contrary to what we heard before. It had been speculated that contemporary lanterns Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz could be the protagonists of the show, with more established heroes like Kyle Rayner and Guy Gardner appearing later, but it seems that DC Comics is happy to give the showrunners access to its A team. .

Sutton wrote:

The two main green lanterns on the show will be Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Fans had been trying to guess if it was Kyle Rayner or Guy Gardner, as Jordan might not be available, reserved for a film reboot. But that is not the case."



There was another major revelation that came out of the tipster's last online post. Apparently, Warner Bros and DC are "delaying" the development of Green Lantern Corps at the moment, which could be an indication that the HBO Max show will be the property's flagship vehicle outside of the comics for the foreseeable future. The inclusion of Jordan and Stewart would certainly support that theory.

Previously it was thought that the film and the television show would be developed together, take place within the same universe and share DNA. Definitely Green Lantern Fans will welcome the news that two of the Corps' most iconic members will appear in the small-screen offering, but they will surely be disappointed by the possibility that this is at the expense of the new movie.

Of course, this is merely speculation at the moment, but we'll be sure to bring you any official DC and Warner announcements as soon as the studios reveal something concrete. Stay tuned, friends.