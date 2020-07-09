Grizzlies' Tyus Jones finds an unsuspected surprise on the NBA bubble floor: 'Oh no'

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones arrived in Florida this week to prepare for the restart of the NBA season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

Jones was definitely not expecting surprises when he arrived on the Orlando campus. The former Duke standout posted a photo on his Instagram Stories showing what appeared to be a dead roach.

"Oh no," captioned the plugin.

The photo appeared to have been taken in his room. The Grizzlies, along with the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, and Orlando Magic, will be staying at the Grand Floridian.

The NBA bubble has already been controversial.

Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels was the first to post about the lack of substance at his dinner. Their meal, which was posted on social media, drew a string of jokes from people who compared the spread to airplane food, the disastrous Fyre Festival, and lunch served in the school cafeteria.

The New York Times clarified that the food shown in the photo is for players only in their first 48 hours of quarantine when they arrive, as is Major League Soccer. Soccer players, who also play in Orlando, had access to a variety of restaurants after their initial quarantine period ended.