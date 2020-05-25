GTA Online: how to buy a garage

Sometimes it is good to park a beautiful vehicle in a safe place and go to battle in a junker. Here's how to buy garages at Grand Theft Auto Online.

Grand Theft Auto online It is a sprawling metropolis filled with beautiful cars and epic violence. Those two things don't mix easily for car enthusiasts. Sometimes it is good to park a beautiful vehicle in a safe place and go to battle in a junker. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to keep those quick investments in Los Santos protected.

Garages are a great investment for new players because they provide space to leave a handful of important vehicles to use on missions or just to navigate. Even for gamers who don't intend to buy a house or apartment from scratch, a Garage is probably a good idea. There is a wide range of affordable garages available in every corner of the city. Here's how to buy garages at Grand Theft Auto online.

Buy garages at Grand Theft Auto Online





Garages are as easy to find as other types of properties in the city. One method of buying garages would be to drive to them individually and check prices. Open the map and select Garages from the menu. Tour the neighborhood that is most convenient and add a location to the GPS. Garages can be purchased by selecting the purchase option on the sales billboard in front of the property.

A more convenient method of purchasing garages is to visit the Dynasty 8 Real-Estate website on an in-game phone or computer. This site works similarly to real estate sites in the real world. Players can find information on each property and weigh their options. There are helpful descriptions and prices along with photos of the garage.

Two car garages at Grand Theft Auto Online





Little Bighorn Ave – East Los Santos ($ 25,000)

– East Los Santos ($ 25,000) Unit 124 Popular St – East Los Santos ($ 25,000)

– East Los Santos ($ 25,000) 1 Strawberry Ave – Northwest San Andreas ($ 26,000)

– Northwest San Andreas ($ 26,000) 142 Paleto Blvd – Northwest San Andreas ($ 26,500)

– Northwest San Andreas ($ 26,500) Grape seed bird 1932 – East San Andreas ($ 27,500)

– East San Andreas ($ 27,500) 1200 route 68 – Central San Andreas ($ 28,500)

– Central San Andreas ($ 28,500) 197 Route 60 – Central San Andreas ($ 29,000)

– Central San Andreas ($ 29,000) 0754 Roy Lowenstein Blvd – East Los Santos ($ 29,500)

– East Los Santos ($ 29,500) 2000 Great Ocean Highway – Northwest San Andreas ($ 31,500)

– Northwest San Andreas ($ 31,500) 1920 Senora Way – East San Andreas ($ 32,000)

– East San Andreas ($ 32,000) 634 Dog Blvd – Northwest of Los Santos ($ 33,500)

– Northwest of Los Santos ($ 33,500) 0897 Mirror Park Blvd – Northeast of Los Santos ($ 33,500)

– Northeast of Los Santos ($ 33,500) Garage Innocence Blvd – South-central Los Santos ($ 34,000)

Six car garages at Grand Theft Auto Online





870 Route 68 Approach – Central San Andreas ($ 62,500)

– Central San Andreas ($ 62,500) 8754 Route 68 – Central San Andreas ($ 65,000)

– Central San Andreas ($ 65,000) 4531 Dry Dock St – Southeast of Los Santos ($ 67,500)

– Southeast of Los Santos ($ 67,500) Unit 1 Olympic Fury – East Los Santos ($ 70,000)

– East Los Santos ($ 70,000) 0432 Davis Ave – East Los Santos ($ 72,500)

– East Los Santos ($ 72,500) 1905 Davis Ave – South of Los Santos ($ 75,000)

– South of Los Santos ($ 75,000) Unit 14 Popular St – East Los Santos ($ 77,500)

– East Los Santos ($ 77,500) 0552 Roy Lowenstein Blvd – East Los Santos ($ 80,000)

Ten garages at Grand Theft Auto Online





1623 South Shambles St – Southeast of Los Santos ($ 105,000)

– Southeast of Los Santos ($ 105,000) 1337 Exceptional Path – Southwest of Los Santos ($ 112,500)

– Southwest of Los Santos ($ 112,500) Unit 76 Greenwich Parkway – Southwest of Los Santos ($ 120,500)

– Southwest of Los Santos ($ 120,500) 331 Supply Street – East Los Santos ($ 135,000)

– East Los Santos ($ 135,000) Unit 2 Popular St – East Los Santos ($ 142,500)

– East Los Santos ($ 142,500) 0120 Murrieta Heights – East Los Santos ($ 150,000)

Grand Theft Auto online It is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.





