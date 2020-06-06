Gulf Coast prepares for flooding from tropical storm Cristobal

As for Christopher's land location, several models are aligned and expect that point to fall somewhere between Marsh Island and Slidell, Louisiana
But this does not mean that locations outside this area will be impact free.
"The strongest winds, the greatest storm surge, and the heaviest rain can occur east of where Christopher makes landfall, so not only the Louisiana coast is at risk, but also Mississippi, Alabama, and even the Florida Panhandle "CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.
A tropical storm alert was issued from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border.
Flooding will be the major concern for the Gulf Coast states of East Texas.
A storm alert was also issued for the northern Gulf Coast from Indian Pass to Aripeka, Florida, and from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. A storm surge warning, according to the National Hurricane Center, means that there is the potential for life-threatening flooding for 48 hours due to increased water moving inland.
"Coastal floods, heavy rains and dangerous beach conditions will be the main impacts at the local level," the National Weather Service said on its website. "The heaviest rain and the greatest threat of coastal flooding are expected from Saturday night to Sunday."
It is worth noting that if the storm accelerates and does not persist along the coast, flood risks will decrease somewhat.
"There appear to be some limiting factors before the storm to prevent it from intensifying in a hurricane, with wind shear and expected dry air that the storm will carry," Hennen said, explaining why he is skeptical that the storm will strengthen significantly.
Another concern is the possibility of bad weather. The Storm Prediction Center is at "marginal risk" for the coastal regions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Northwest Florida.
"Tropical storms like Christopher can still be prolific tornado producers, especially when they make landfall on the Gulf Coast," said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. "Tropical systems that land in the Gulf of Mexico produce more tornadoes than their landfall counterparts along the Atlantic coast, largely because the right-front quadrant (where most tornadoes are found) is entirely in Earth".