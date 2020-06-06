Gulf Coast prepares for flooding from tropical storm Cristobal





As for Christopher's land location, several models are aligned and expect that point to fall somewhere between Marsh Island and Slidell, Louisiana

But this does not mean that locations outside this area will be impact free.

"The strongest winds, the greatest storm surge, and the heaviest rain can occur east of where Christopher makes landfall, so not only the Louisiana coast is at risk, but also Mississippi, Alabama, and even the Florida Panhandle "CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

A tropical storm alert was issued from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border.