Hagia Sophia: Turkey's court ruling paves the way for turning the museum into a mosque

According to the state agency Anadolu, Turkey's highest administrative court annulled a 1934 presidential decree that turned Hagia Sophia into a museum.

Shortly after the ruling, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a presidential decree that transferred the administration of the site from the Ministry of Culture to the Presidency for Religious Affairs, paving the way for its conversion. Erdogan has long been an advocate of the measure.

The Church of Saint Sophia was the first Christian cathedral of the Roman Empire and is among the best known Byzantine structures in the world. It went from a Greek Orthodox cathedral to a mosque in 1453. The historic site became a museum in 1935.

Ismail Kandemir, head of the Association for the Service of Historical Foundations and the Environment, said after the hearing that "using Hagia Sophia as a museum harms people's conscience," according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Hours before the announcement, UNESCO asked Turkey to avoid changing the site's "exceptional universal value" and requested "prior notification", noting that it could change Hagia Sophia's status on the World Heritage List.

The association filed a lawsuit with the State Council in 2005 asking that the site be reverted to a mosque, but it was rejected in 2008, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

He filed another lawsuit in 2016 saying freedom of religion had been violated, but the Supreme Court rejected the case in 2018, Anadolu reported.

Erdogan has expressed annoyance at international opposition to the plan, led by neighboring Greece. "They say 'don't make Aya Sofya into a mosque'," he said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT on July 5. "Are you ruling Turkey or us? Turkey has institutions. If that step [s] should be taken, it's obvious who has the authority to do that."

Many analysts say Erdogan's move could be intended to consolidate his voters as the country faces a declining economy and rising unemployment. Turkish-Greek relations are also strained due to geopolitical tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, including the long-running dispute over Cyprus and migrants crossing the border between countries..

In a statement released on Wednesday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Turkey to maintain the UNESCO World Heritage site "as an example of its commitment to respect religious traditions and the diverse history it contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and ensure that it remains accessible to all. "

He said the state of the site museum had allowed people around the world to see a "magnificent achievement."

"This extraordinary site is a testament to religious expression and artistic and technical genius, reflected in its rich and complex 1,500-year history," he said.

"The United States believes that a change in the state of Hagia Sophia is diminishing the legacy of this remarkable building and its unmatched ability, so rare in the modern world, to serve humanity as a much-needed bridge between those of different faiths. traditions and cultures. "

A spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said he was "amazed" by Pompeo's statement.

Hami Aksoy said that Turkey guaranteed "freedom of religion and belief" for its citizens and protected "all the cultural properties we possess without distinction, including Hagia Sophia, within the framework of the tradition of tolerance derived from our culture and history."

"Turkey has delicately appreciated the historical, cultural and spiritual value of Hagia Sophia since its conquest," he said.

"On this occasion, we once again remember a reality that we have to constantly repeat. The Hagia Sophia is owned by Turkey, like all our cultural assets located on our land.

"Any kind of power provision regarding Hagia Sophia is also a problem related to our internal affairs within Turkey's sovereign rights.

"Naturally, everyone is free to express their own opinion. However, it is beyond the mark to speak of our sovereign rights using the language of & # 39; warning and enforcement & # 39;".