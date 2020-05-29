Half of gastroenterologists feel quite compensated







Just over half of all gastroenterologists (52%) reported feeling quite compensated in the Medscape Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2020.

In comparison, oncologists were the specialists most likely to say they were well paid (67%), and nephrologists were the least likely to say yes (44%).

For gastroenterologists, the payment rose only slightly from $ 417,000 last year to $ 419,000, but specialists remain close to the top of all doctors in compensation.

The top four specialties in terms of pay were the same this year as last year and ranked in the same order: Orthopedists made the maximum, at $ 511,000, followed by plastic surgeons, at $ 479,000, otolaryngologists, at $ 455,000, and cardiologists, at $ 438,000.

Public health / preventive medicine physicians and pediatricians earned less with $ 232,000.

COVID-19 interrupts payment trajectory

However, this survey reflects the responses collected between October 4 of last year and February 10 of this year, which was before the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By April, 55% of medical practices reported a drop in admissions along with a 60% drop in patient volume, according to a report by the Medical Group Management Association.

This year's survey was the first to ask about incentive bonuses; Gastroenterologists reported an average of $ 63,000. That's about 15% of their earnings, slightly higher than the 13% average for all doctors who received bonuses. More than half (56%) of doctors receive incentive bonuses.

Incentives seemed to have a greater influence on hours worked in gastroenterology than among doctors in general. While a third of physicians overall said the bonuses encouraged them to work longer hours, 40% of gastroenterologists said that was the case.

Gastroenterologists spent slightly more time on face-to-face interactions with patients than the 37.9 hours per week averaged by physicians overall. Male gastroenterologists averaged 42.5 hours per week with patients, while their female counterparts spent 38.3 hours.

Gastroenterologists spent 14.3 hours a week on paperwork, just below the 15.6 hours doctors generally spent on such tasks. Intensivists spent most of their time on paperwork (19.1 hours a week) while ophthalmologists spent the least amount of time (9.8 hours a week).

Half of the gender gap of other specialists

This year, as in previous years, male gastroenterologists earned more than their female counterparts. Men earned $ 430,000 vs. $ 375,000 for women, though this 15% gap is half the size of the 31% gender gap in overall specialist pay.

Gastroenterologists ranked near the middle in terms of money lost when applications were rejected or returned for submission. Sixteen percent fell into that category. For comparison, plastic surgeons reported the highest percentages of such claims (28%) and ophthalmologists reported the lowest percentages at 13%.

An earlier study found that approximately 63% of denied claims can be recovered, but that health professionals spend about $ 118 on each claim.

Most gastroenterologists reported that they employed nurse practitioners (53%) or physician assistants (37%) in their practice; 34% said that their practice did not include any.

Regarding the effect of advanced practice providers on the final result, 52% of gastroenterologists reported that PN and PA increased profitability and 44% had no effect.

The vast majority of gastroenterologists said they would choose medications again (80%). Of these, 91% said they would choose their specialty again (91%). In comparison, orthopedists were the most likely to choose their specialty again (97%) and internists were the least likely to say they would (66%).

